Senior Engineer

Job summary

This role represents an opportunity to play an influential role on the Technology Development and Commercialisation (TDC) team, which is one of the teams responsible for the delivery of Applied Sciences activities. Our purpose is to apply process engineering expertise by generating deep insights into the fundamentals of current processes, technology developments, and products, and to support emerging business needs through the identification and development of new process options, including potential Ventures investments.



This is a senior role which will require independent thinking using a broad set of business and engineering knowledge, to help drive the early technology development/scaleup forward for BP's agenda in the areas of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), hydrogen, biogas, lignocellulosic alcohols, bio-diesel and help to define bp’s overall participation in the renewables space.

The post holder will also be encouraged to help guide the work of lesser-experienced engineers, independently work with the business development organisations within bp, work with JV or Ventures investment partners, and potentially handle external technology programs.

What does the day to day look like?

Delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to the development of a HSSE culture, aligned with the goals of Applied Sciences, in particular, and bp in general.

Lead work with business and technology colleagues to identify needs and opportunities involving process engineering and deliver results and insights to meet these needs.

Take the technical lead in early technology appraisal studies and/or due diligence studies, including techno-economic assessments.

Design and contribute to the successful execution of process development and modelling work, and the communication of result, to meet the needs of defined programmes, conceptual designs, or active projects, including with industrial partners or third parties.

Applied chemical engineering thermodynamics modelling

What do we want to see from you!

Crucial Criteria:

A PhD in Chemical Engineering with a strong grasp of underlying fundamentals of physics, reaction engineering, kinetics, and various process technologies, or demonstration of equivalent experience.

A background which mixes a strong understanding of chemical engineering fundamentals with practical, large scale experience in chemicals or refining manufacturing environment.

Deep understanding of numerical methods and solution algorithms, and demonstrated ability to troubleshoot process simulation / physical property bases

A firm grasp on risk analysis (technical and business), techno-economic modelling, and safety principles.

Conceptual design flow-sheeting and process simulation - ASPEN+ or similar

Ability to take an idea from the molecular interaction's level, work it through multiple scales of length and time, to engineering models, process simulation models, and plant level economics

Strong leadership and communication skills, with proven record of decision-making and appropriate risk-taking.

Desirable Criteria:

Prior experience working in the renewable / low carbon fuels space

Practical experience operating, troubleshooting, and designing of larger unit operations; examples could include fixed bed reactors, hydrogen production, syngas production, fermentation, carbon-capture, compression, fired operations

Pilot and demonstration scale operations management or direct experience

Prior demonstrated experience in scaling / commercializing new process technologies.

Heat and mass transfer, and ability to communicate efficiently with the CFD / multi-physics modelling community

Use modelling studies to influence direction of experimental campaigns, engineering design specifications, and understanding of operating envelopes

Independent problem solver, with the ability to communicate ideas for further research linking fundamental understanding with business value, and industry with academia

Understanding of decarbonisation technologies, link to strategy, and influence strategic and commercial conversations, including knowledge/modelling of CO2 capture, transport, and storage

What you can expect from us!

