Senior Engineer - Project Controls

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.



As the Senior Project Controls Engineer, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities.



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



Key Accountabilities:

Represent bp as a senior member of project controls team for bid phase projects

Deliver cost, schedule, risk, document control and information management

Deliver appropriate stage gate estimates and basis of estimates

Assist in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memoranda

Deliver an integrated Master Control Schedule and Level 1 Schedule

Ensure project change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule reviews.

Ensure technical knowledge transfer of the discipline, and that the information is properly stored, assessed and managed to make the best estimates without project specific information

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology

To be successful, you will need:

Industry project experience within offshore wind projects

Engineering / Science / Finance degree or equivalent experience

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Entrepreneurial behaviour to ensure that all possible innovative solutions are taken to optimise the LCoE.

Desirable PMP/APM accreditation

You will work within a team of engineers specialised in the discipline, with a mix of senior and junior engineers needing training and development.