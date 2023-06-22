We have a great opportunity for a Senior Engineer to join bp! This role represents an opportunity to play an influential role on the Advanced Production, Conversion Processes, Licensing and Demonstration (APCPLD) team, one of the teams responsible for the delivery of Applied Sciences activities. Our purpose is to apply process engineering expertise by generating deep insights into the fundamentals of current processes, technology developments, and products, and to support emerging business needs through the identification and development of new process options, including potential Ventures investments. This is a senior role, which will require independent thinking using a broad set of business and engineering criteria to drive the early, technology development / scaleup forward agenda for bp in the areas of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), hydrogen, biogas, lignocellulosic alcohols, bio-diesel and help to define bp’s overall participation in the renewables space. The Post Holder will be expected to help guide the work of lesser-experienced engineers, independently work with the business development organizations within bp, work with JV or Ventures investment partners, and potentially handle external technology programs. This role will work as part of our Applied Sciences’ multidisciplinary engineering and science team and be based in the UK, either offices in Sunbury or Hull/Saltend Chemical Park, or the US (Chicago preferred).
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
We have a great opportunity for a Senior Engineer to join bp! This role represents an opportunity to play an influential role on the Advanced Production, Conversion Processes, Licensing and Demonstration (APCPLD) team, one of the teams responsible for the delivery of Applied Sciences activities. Our purpose is to apply process engineering expertise by generating deep insights into the fundamentals of current processes, technology developments, and products, and to support emerging business needs through the identification and development of new process options, including potential Ventures investments.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What does the day to day look like?
What do we want to see from you!
Desirable:
What you can expect from us!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Travel Requirement
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.