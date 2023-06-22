Job summary

We have a great opportunity for a Senior Engineer to join bp! This role represents an opportunity to play an influential role on the Advanced Production, Conversion Processes, Licensing and Demonstration (APCPLD) team, one of the teams responsible for the delivery of Applied Sciences activities. Our purpose is to apply process engineering expertise by generating deep insights into the fundamentals of current processes, technology developments, and products, and to support emerging business needs through the identification and development of new process options, including potential Ventures investments. This is a senior role, which will require independent thinking using a broad set of business and engineering criteria to drive the early, technology development / scaleup forward agenda for bp in the areas of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), hydrogen, biogas, lignocellulosic alcohols, bio-diesel and help to define bp’s overall participation in the renewables space. The Post Holder will be expected to help guide the work of lesser-experienced engineers, independently work with the business development organizations within bp, work with JV or Ventures investment partners, and potentially handle external technology programs. This role will work as part of our Applied Sciences’ multidisciplinary engineering and science team and be based in the UK, either offices in Sunbury or Hull/Saltend Chemical Park, or the US (Chicago preferred).

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



What does the day to day look like?

Delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to the HSSE culture aligned with the goals of Applied Sciences in particular, and bp in general.

Lead work, with business and technology colleagues, to identify needs and opportunities involving process engineering, and deliver results and insights to meet these needs.

Take the technical lead in early technology appraisal studies and/or due diligence studies, including techno-economic assessments.

Design and contribute to the successful execution of process development and modelling work, and the communication of results, to meet the needs of defined programmes, conceptual designs, or active projects, including with industrial partners or third parties.

Represent bp's interest in internationally leading consortia, and joint industry projects, challenge and steer research, and share findings with wide audiences internally / outward looking, able to bring external views and insights back into bp.

Use modelling studies to influence direction of experimental campaigns, engineering design specifications, and understanding of operating envelopes.

What do we want to see from you!

PhD in Chemical Engineering preferred with underlying fundamentals of physics, reaction engineering, kinetics, and various process technologies, or demonstration of equivalent experience.

Practical, large-scale experience in chemicals or refining manufacturing environment.

Deep understanding of numerical methods and solution algorithms, and proven track record to solve process simulation / physical property bases.

A firm grasp on risk analysis (technical and business), techno-economic modelling, and safety principles.

Conceptual design flow-sheeting and process simulation - ASPEN+, PetroSIM or similar

Ability to take an idea from the molecular interactions' level, work it through multiple scales of length and time, to engineering models, process simulation models, and plant level economics.

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills, with proven record of decision-making and appropriate risk-taking.

Desirable:

Applied chemical engineering thermodynamics modeling, including electrolyte systems (desirable)

Prior experience working in the renewable / low carbon fuels space.

Practical experience operating, solving, and designing of larger unit operations; examples could include fixed bed reactors, hydrogen production, syngas production, fermentation, carbon-capture, compression, fired operations.

Prior proven experience in scaling / commercializing new process technologies.

Independent problem solver, with the ability to communicate ideas for further research linking fundamental understanding with business value, and industry with academia.

Understanding of decarbonisation technologies, link to strategy, and influence strategic and commercial conversations, including knowledge/modeling of CO2 capture, transport, and storage.

What you can expect from us!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.