Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Summary of Role
Salesforce Centre for Enablement team provides platform governance and enablement to product teams across all bp as well as encouraging awareness and adoption of Salesforce across the organization. This role is instrumental in reinventing the digital experience by redefining end user access to technology using high productivity development tools. Enterprise Technology Engineers are responsible for developing applications for our professional and citizen developers. In this role you will have the opportunity to apply your technical skills in application development, platform engineering and automation. To promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guide rails to operate safely. This role will help build maturity and forge greater adoption of Agile delivery across bp.