Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

We are currently creating a new Customer Identity Platform (CIP) to replace the current platform with a best-in-class digital identity solution. The new CIP (Customer Identity Platform) will facilitate a self-service developer experience and allow us to create a more scalable and intuitive offering for our internal customers. The scope and importance of this work are immense, as it underpins the delivery of a quality, reliable and easy-to-use consumer experience across some of bp’s core products and services, and therefore provides a fantastic opportunity to work at the leading edge of high-impact transformation. We are looking for an engineer to join us at this incredibly exciting time as we progress through building out the platform and ramping up adoption & migration of products teams, from the current platform.



What you will do

Primary focus with customer & consumer identity platforms – e.g., ForgeRock, Auth0 or Okta.

Utilize your knowledge or experience of identity authentication protocols e.g., OAUTH and OIDC (OpenID Connect)

Build out platform features, observability, and automation, based on backlog items and feature requests from the product teams.

Prioritize customer centricity both internal (developer experience) and external, identify innovation opportunities and anticipate customer demand, to deliver new patterns & features as we mature the platform.

Work with the business, product management, design, and software engineers to deliver product requirements into the platform.

Demonstrate technical thought leadership across identity & enterprise technology engineering technologies.

Builds awareness of internal and external technology developments and industry standards.

Adheres to and advocates for platform engineering best practices (e.g., technical design review, Internet protocols, security protocols, authentication protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, documentation, build processes and operations)

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity and product resiliency.

Provide leadership to engineers including suppliers and ensure work is done based on team principles . Provide technical guidance, mentors others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Drive automation of application deployments utilizing strategic patterns and CI/CD pipelines . Shift security left .

Define observability requirements e.g., system capacity & health indicators and implement automated incident resolution solutions.

Continuously mature testing practices to increase platform resiliency .

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices e.g., on-call rotations for services, contributing to, and maintaining platform metrics.

Desirable Experience: