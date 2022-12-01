Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Role Synopsis
bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.
As a Senior Cloud Platform Engineer, you work within a team to create and maintain AliCloud platforms which underpin bp’s business operations across China.
Key Accountabilities