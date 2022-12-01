Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143240BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Role Synopsis
bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.

As a Senior Cloud Platform Engineer, you work within a team to create and maintain AliCloud platforms which underpin bp’s business operations across China.

Key Accountabilities

  • Build and maintain large scale Infrastructure-as-a-code (IaC) environment using Terraform in conjunction with version control systems using like GitLab
  • Design, build and maintain cloud native and logging solutions
  • Designing and implementing Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline solutions and authentication services
  • Design, build, maintain high-availability architectures and manage Cloud disaster recovery activities to ensure business continuity
  • Work with Internal I&E Teams and service providers, to ensure the successful implementation of Cloud-based technology projects
  • Experience in supporting overall IT Infrastructure systems & services: Active Directory (AD), Windows/Linux OS, Networks, Database, Web, Security, Cloud Solutions.
  • Measure, manage and review service provider’s performance and productivity relative to Service Level Agreement (SLA). Conducts and attend regular service reviews. Ensure service qualities and compliance with architectural and security policies.
  • Act as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) escalation support in troubleshooting, incident resolution, service requests fulfilment and root cause analysis activities
  • Ensure support documentations are available and up to date. Conducts regular knowledge transfer activities with internal team and external partners
  • Working with functional stakeholders, project managers and business analysts to understand requirements
Essential Education
  • Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • At least 5 years of hands-on experience in designing, configuring, implementing, and supporting Alibaba Cloud environment
  • Experience in AliCloud PaaS and SaaS platforms and services, networking, container services.
  • Experience in CI/CD pipeline using GitLab, Jenkins.
  • Familiar with Terraform, Python, etc. cloud development language and libraries
  • Experience in building automated machine images using Packer, EC2 Image Building, Ansible and PowerShell
  • Solid understanding of Ali Cloud’s architect design Framework
  • Solid understanding of Windows & Linux operating systems (OS), networking, web, middleware, database and Cloud security concepts
  • Understanding and strong knowledge in IT Service Management processes (Incident Management, Service Request Management, Change Management)
  • Excellent project management, vendor management, communication, and technical documentation skills
  • Ability to suggest innovative ideas or solutions to improve the current environment
  • High level of integrity and takes accountability of work. Strong sense of responsibilities, integrity, and ownership. Self-driven with a positive attitude towards change.
  • Good skills both in spoken and written English.

