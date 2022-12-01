Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Role Synopsis

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.



As a Senior Cloud Platform Engineer, you work within a team to create and maintain AliCloud platforms which underpin bp’s business operations across China.



Key Accountabilities

Build and maintain large scale Infrastructure-as-a-code (IaC) environment using Terraform in conjunction with version control systems using like GitLab

Design, build and maintain cloud native and logging solutions

Designing and implementing Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline solutions and authentication services

Design, build, maintain high-availability architectures and manage Cloud disaster recovery activities to ensure business continuity

Work with Internal I&E Teams and service providers, to ensure the successful implementation of Cloud-based technology projects

Experience in supporting overall IT Infrastructure systems & services: Active Directory (AD), Windows/Linux OS, Networks, Database, Web, Security, Cloud Solutions.

Measure, manage and review service provider’s performance and productivity relative to Service Level Agreement (SLA). Conducts and attend regular service reviews. Ensure service qualities and compliance with architectural and security policies.

Act as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) escalation support in troubleshooting, incident resolution, service requests fulfilment and root cause analysis activities

Ensure support documentations are available and up to date. Conducts regular knowledge transfer activities with internal team and external partners

Working with functional stakeholders, project managers and business analysts to understand requirements

Essential Education

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: