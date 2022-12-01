Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Role Synopsis

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.



bp operates a discipline based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.



As a Senior Network Engineer, you work within a team to create and maintain Network Systems which underpin bp’s business operations across China.



Key Accountabilities

Manage bp China network service and ensure the network daily operation integrity of the technologies and services provided to business and customers.

Manage network vendors and contracted team members in operation and projects

Work with bp global team with the network design process, including hardware requirements and configuration standards

Provide network solution on cloud environment to support application migration and long-term cloud deployment.

Be responsible for the development and implementation of standardized network technical infrastructures in a diverse China geographic environment

Oversee the management and implementation of network related projects, ensuring time, quality, and budget goals are met

Ensure operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Essential Education

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: