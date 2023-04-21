Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

The HPC Computational Science Specialist will work in the HPC Development Team to support Digital Technology teams across bp, and effectively develop and implement new algorithms on our large-scale Linux clusters. The HPC Computational Science Specialist will work with the team to set HPC computing architecture strategy, participate in the evaluation of new technologies, and help implement these new computing, storage and networking technologies. The HPC Computational Science Specialist will work in the HPC Development Team to support Digital Technology teams across bp, and effectively develop and implement new algorithms on our large-scale Linux clusters. The HPC Computational Science Specialist will work with the team to set HPC computing architecture strategy, participate in the evaluation of new technologies, and help implement these new computing, storage and networking technologies.