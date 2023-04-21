Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147175BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The HPC Computational Science Specialist will work in the HPC Development Team to support Digital Technology teams across bp, and effectively develop and implement new algorithms on our large-scale Linux clusters. The HPC Computational Science Specialist will work with the team to set HPC computing architecture strategy, participate in the evaluation of new technologies, and help implement these new computing, storage and networking technologies. The HPC Computational Science Specialist will work in the HPC Development Team to support Digital Technology teams across bp, and effectively develop and implement new algorithms on our large-scale Linux clusters. The HPC Computational Science Specialist will work with the team to set HPC computing architecture strategy, participate in the evaluation of new technologies, and help implement these new computing, storage and networking technologies.

Key Responsibilities

  • Provide algorithm and software development support for bp Digital Technology teams.
  • Optimize new and existing research codes to ensure they run effectively.
  • Must be able to contribute to software development projects and ensure effective computational solutions are developed.
  • Will participate in the evaluation, testing and implementation of new computing ideas and technology.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

  • Very strong potential and drive to learn the technical areas of computer science, mathematics and geophysics.
  • 2+ years experience developing, debugging and optimizing scientific software. Key languages preferred include Fortran, MPI, OpenMP, C, C++ and Python.
  • Experience with new tools that enhance programmer and researcher productivity.
  • Experience in seismic signal processing, seismic modelling, multiple attenuation or imaging algorithms
  • Good communication skills.
  • Strong drive for innovation, challenges traditional process and creates new ideas
  • Networking and influencing skills.

Essential Education

Masters’ or PhD Degree in math, computing, technical science or engineering

