Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

The HPC Computational Science Specialist will work in the HPC Development Team to support Digital Technology teams across bp, and effectively develop and implement new algorithms on our large-scale Linux clusters. The HPC Computational Science Specialist will work with the team to set HPC computing architecture strategy, participate in the evaluation of new technologies, and help implement these new computing, storage and networking technologies.

Key Responsibilities

Provide algorithm and software development support for bp Digital Technology teams.

Optimize new and existing research codes to ensure they run effectively.

Must be able to contribute to software development projects and ensure effective computational solutions are developed.

Will participate in the evaluation, testing and implementation of new computing ideas and technology.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Very strong potential and drive to learn the technical areas of computer science, mathematics and geophysics.

2+ years experience developing, debugging and optimizing scientific software. Key languages preferred include Fortran, MPI, OpenMP, C, C++ and Python.

Experience with new tools that enhance programmer and researcher productivity.

Experience in seismic signal processing, seismic modelling, multiple attenuation or imaging algorithms

Good communication skills.

Strong drive for innovation, challenges traditional process and creates new ideas

Networking and influencing skills.

Essential Education

Masters’ or PhD Degree in math, computing, technical science or engineering