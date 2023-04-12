Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade H is Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

What will you deliver

You will be part of the Global SAP team that:

Interacts with internal and external customers and stakeholders.

Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers in validating business requirements and in driving common global solutions.

Designs and delivers robust, safe, and efficient solutions as part of a global SAP Template to meet business requirements and objectives.

Carries out solution prototyping and conducts conference room pilots.

Delivers, validates, and improves product functionality applying an agile delivery method and in line with the Product led organization.

Completes the documentation of the solution design and configuration rationale.

Sets up and prepares systems for migration to the next system environment up to production.

Coordinates and participates in testing activities.

Produces appropriate documentation and training material.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Engineering, IT or equivalent education

8 years plus work experience

5 years plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions

Minimum 2 full-cycle SAP implementation projects

SAP certification(s) would be an added advantage

Essential experience and job requirements

Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer

In-depth knowledge and proven experience in at least 2 full-cycle SAP implementation projects with complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management

Experience in leading a functional or technical team would be an added advantage.

Ability to align your skill set with market requirements and flexibility to learn new systems and business processes to deliver digital solutions at pace.

Ability to understand the short-term (tactical) and long-term (strategic) perspectives, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and to associated technical solutions.

Ability to compare and evaluate solution proposals based on the main objectives and key results.

Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies is a must.

Strong communication skills in a global, multi-cultural and diverse environment

Good stakeholder management (business, functional, technical, internal and external customers)

Expert in SAP IS Oil & Gas Downstream Service Station Retailing (SSR) and/or Point Of Sale Data Management (POSDM)

Understand ABAP languages coding and able to perform ABAP debugging

Strong technical skills and experience in industry-specific system integration

At least awareness of S/4 HANA

