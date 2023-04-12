Grade H Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
What will you deliver
Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers to validate business requirements then to drive common process and functional solutions globally.
Role synopsis:
As bp transitions from International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need for further simplifying and modernizing our SAP ERP landscape. You will be part of the Enterprise Technology & Service Engineering Discipline under Digital Enterprise organization within bp Innovation and Engineering driving bp’s digital transformation. Our discipline provides technology expertise in enterprise scale solutions delivery across our business. We develop, configure, and operate our solutions to global scale to meet the evolving needs of the Energy Transition while partnering with business to unlock value.
As senior enterprise technology engineer you will play a hands on role in global ERP transformation projects, primarily in SAP ERP transformation
You will be part of the Global SAP team that: