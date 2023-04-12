Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.





What will you deliver

You will be part of the Global SAP team that:

Delivers the solution design, configuration and customization of a system to meet the business process design and business requirements in line with the Product led organization. Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers to validate business requirements then to drive common process and functional solutions globally.

Carry out the solution prototype and conduct a conference room pilot to validate the configuration design and explore fit/gap resolution options.

Complete the associated solution design document including the Configuration Rationale documentation.

Enter the configuration into the “gold” or master configuration client and prepare it for migration and transport to the next environment(s) as defined in the system landscape.

Coordinate/Participate in testing, including unit test, regression test and user acceptance test.

Complete all appropriate documentation required by the testers, deployment team and application support team.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in Engineering, IT or equivalent education

8 years plus work experience

5 yrs plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions

Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience

SAP certification would be an added advantage

Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer

In depth knowledge and proven experience in two or more digital solution, end-to-end complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management.

Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage

Proven experience in ability to be adaptable and to align your skills with what the market needs and flexible to learn new systems or core business process and deliver digital solution in fast pace

Ability to understand the long-term (“big picture”) and short-term perspectives of situations, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and associated technical solutions

Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies is a must

Strong communication skill and demonstrated ability in building a good relationship with key business stakeholders

Expert in SAP Sales And Distribution module

Experience in IS-OIL Downstream (MRN, BRDP)

Able to perform ABAP debugging and root cause analysis.

Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ODATA Service, ALE, UI5, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs, Mulesoft, Opentext etc.

Business process knowledge in eInvoicing, Customer Self-Service Portal, SAFT or Taxation

Awareness on S4Hana.

Role synopsis :

As bp transitions from International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need for further simplifying and modernizing our SAP ERP landscape. You will be part of the Enterprise Technology & Service Engineering Discipline under Digital Enterprise organization within bp Innovation and Engineering driving bp’s digital transformation. Our discipline provides technology expertise in enterprise scale solutions delivery across our business. We develop, configure, and operate our solutions to global scale to meet the evolving needs of the Energy Transition while partnering with business to unlock value.

As senior enterprise technology engineer you will play a hands on role in global ERP transformation projects, primarily in SAP ERP transformation



What will you deliver

You will be part of the Global SAP team that:

Essential Education

Essential experience and job requirements

Expert in SAP Sales

And Distribution module

Describe the team, key stakeholders, and any unique selling points of team culture

Our team of technical experts deliver the vital digital services and products that keep bp functioning every single day. Running safe and secure operations is our number one priority. We provide the infrastructure, devices, platforms, and work environment our people and customers rely upon

Join us as Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP Order To Cash) within I&E DE - Digital Enterprise Platforms Discipline to create, deliver, innovate and enable to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Because together we are:

• Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.

• Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.

• Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.