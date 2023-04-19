Job summary

Join us as Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP FICO) within I&E DE - Digital Enterprise Platforms Discipline to create, deliver, innovate and enable to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management. Join us as Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP FICO) within I&E DE - Digital Enterprise Platforms Discipline to create, deliver, innovate and enable to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management.



Ideal candidate should have-

Total of 8 years, out of which 5 yrs plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions. Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience. Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer. In depth knowledge and proven experience in two or more digital solution, end-to-end complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management. Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage. Ability to understand the long-term (“big picture”) and short-term perspectives of situations, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and associated technical solutions. Ability to evaluate solutions, compare different proposals given the main drives and help the team to execute and build. Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies is a must. Strong communication skill and demonstrated ability in building a good relationship with key business stakeholders. Expert in SAP FICO module. Experience in SAP REFX would be an advantage. Experience in IS-OIL Downstream (MRN, BRDP). Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ODATA Service, ALE, UI5, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs, Mulesoft, Opentext etc. Business process knowledge in invoicing, SAFT, Taxation

Deliver the solution design, configuration, and customization of a system to meet the business process design and business requirements in line with the Product led organization. Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers to validate business requirements then to drive common process and functional solutions globally. Carry out the solution prototype and conduct a conference room pilot to validate the configuration design and explore fit/gap resolution options. Complete the associated solution design document including the Configuration Rationale documentation. Enter the configuration into the “gold” or master configuration client and prepare it for migration and transport to the next environment(s) as defined in the system landscape. Coordinate/Participate in testing, including unit test, regression test and user acceptance test.

Complete all appropriate documentation required by the testers, deployment team and application support team.

