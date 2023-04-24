Job summary

As bp transitions from International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need for further simplifying and modernizing our SAP ERP landscape. You will be part of the Enterprise Technology & Service Engineering Discipline under Digital Enterprise organization within bp Innovation and Engineering driving bp’s digital transformation. Our discipline provides technology expertise in enterprise scale solutions delivery across our business. We develop, configure, and operate our solutions to global scale to meet the evolving needs of the Energy Transition while partnering with business to unlock value.

As senior enterprise technology engineer you will play a hands-on role in global ERP transformation projects, primarily in SAP ERP transformation.



You will be part of the Global SAP team that for SAP Inventory Accounting:

Delivers solution design, configuration and customization of a system to meet the business process design and business requirements in line with the Product led organization.

Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers to validate business requirements to drive common process and functional solutions globally.

Carries out the solution prototype and conduct a conference room pilot to validate the configuration design and explore fit/gap resolution options.

Completes the associated solution design document including the Configuration Rationale documentation.

Coordinates/Participates in testing, including unit test, regression test and user acceptance test.

Completes all appropriate documentation required by the testers, deployment team and application support team.

We are looking for -

Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer.

In depth knowledge and proven experience in two or more digital solutions, end-to-end complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management. Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage.

Proven experience in ability to be adaptable and to align your skills with what the market needs and flexible to learn new systems or core business process and deliver digital solution in fast pace.

Ability to understand the long-term (“big picture”) and short-term perspectives of situations, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and associated technical solutions. Ability to evaluate solutions, compare different proposals given the main drives and help the team to execute and build. Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies is a must. Strong communication skills and demonstrated ability in building a good relationship with key business stakeholders.

Functional experience and deep understanding of integration of SAP FI with other modules including MM, SD, Logistics, Pricing to support margin analysis, product cost setup and transfer pricing. Experience with Inventory valuation and material ledger. Able to perform ABAP debugging and root cause analysis. Experience in IS-OIL Downstream a big plus. Awareness on S4Hana

