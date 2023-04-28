Job summary

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.



Job Profile Summary

Key Behaviors

Be Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community, and our planet.

Be Curious: Seeks to explore and excel.

Be Creative: Imagines the extraordinary.

Be Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other.

Essential Experience

Minimum 10 years’ experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the Energy Trading Risk Management domain.

Strong experience developing End-User Computing (EUC) solutions using VBA, Python, SQL, JavaScript, and/or PowerShell.

Strong knowledge and experience of continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD).

Experience with Azure DevOps in managing full software lifecycle.

Depth of experience to recommend appropriate platforms for any given business requirements.

Delivery experience using Agile/Scrum and associated tools.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization

Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand.

Experience with configuration and change management, monitoring, and trending.

Experience with automation practices throughout the development, build, and deployment phases of the application life cycle.

Significant experience with cloud services elastic capacity administration and cloud deployment and administration tools.

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a I&E (Innovation and Engineering) Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer in the Enterprise Technology discipline, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. You will work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a solid understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core.Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers are responsible for developing tools and applications and leveraging the strategic platforms to maximize business competitive advantage. The role will have the opportunity to leverage the candidate’s technical skills in systems management, software development and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guiderails to operate safely, by building maturity and forging greater adoption and higher maturity for Agile delivery.

Key Accountabilities

Build new tools and approaches to automate repetitive activity. In addition to being hands on, you ensure your team re-uses or builds on top of existing work; you advocate for tech debt removal; you build and maintains re-usable systems that are used by others and advocate for appropriate service improvement within Product development teams.

Own the delivery of your projects to production. You’ll follow best practices including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity.

Manage and maintain relationships with key stakeholders including product owners, the business teams, Software Engineers, Service Engineers and Vendors to translate product requirements into platform requirements.

Ensure “silent running” BAU service delivery for systems which support the trading activity through team monitoring and continual improvement.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Acting in accordance with professional engineering practices, digital & cyber security best practice, Internet standard protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, build processes, automation, testing and operations.

Monitor emerging technologies, identify those with potential and bring relevant new ideas to the team. e.g. cloud and software development. Adhere to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity.



Essential Education

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, preferably in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Electrical Engineering, or another STEM-related subject.

Desirable Criteria

5+ years development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Java, C#, Angular).

Hands-on experience in areas such as database table design (Postgres and SQL Server), runtime complexity, API design, security and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing best practices.

Experience using an operational ticketing system to record changes and work history details such as ServiceNow or JIRA.

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity.



Why Join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.