Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Grade H is Responsible for supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing costs and stakeholder engagement, and identifying and addressing risks to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery

You will be part of Tax Service Line that:

Sets up and prepares systems for migration to the next system environment up to production.

Completes the documentation of the solution design and configuration rationale.

Delivers, validates, and improves product functionality applying an agile delivery method and in line with the Product led organization.

Designs and delivers robust, safe, and efficient solutions as part of a global SAP Template to meet business requirements and objectives.

Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers in validating business requirements and in driving common global solutions.

Interacts with internal and external customers and stakeholder.

Essential Education

SAP certification(s) would be an added advantage

5 years plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Engineering, IT or equivalent education

Essential experience and job requirements

Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ODATA Service, ALE, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs, etc.

Understand ABAP languages coding and able to perform ABAP debugging.

Good understanding of integration of SAP FI with other modules including MM, SD, Logistics, as well as IS-OIL TSW (Trader Supply Workbench) and TD (Transport & Distribution) modules.

Expert as SAP Functional with SAP configuration skills in IS-Oil area specifically for the TDP (Tariff Duties and Permit) module.

Deep Knowledge on Tax specifically on Excise process and system solution especially for the Europe region as well as Australia and New Zealand countries

Ability to compare and evaluate solution proposals based on the main objectives and key results.

Ability to understand the short-term (tactical) and long-term (strategic) perspectives, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and to associated technical solutions.

Ability to align your skill set with market requirements and flexibility to learn new systems and business processes to deliver digital solutions at pace.

Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage.

In-depth knowledge and proven experience in at least 2 full-cycle SAP implementation projects with complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management.

Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer.

Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer.

In-depth knowledge and proven experience in at least 2 full-cycle SAP implementation projects with complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management.

Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage.

Ability to align your skill set with market requirements and flexibility to learn new systems and business processes to deliver digital solutions at pace.

Ability to understand the short-term (tactical) and long-term (strategic) perspectives, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and to associated technical solutions.

Ability to compare and evaluate solution proposals based on the main objectives and key results.

Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies.

Strong communication skills in a global, multi-cultural and diverse environment.

Good stakeholder management (business, functional, technical, internal and external customers).

Deep Knowledge on Tax specifically on Excise process and system solution especially for the Europe region as well as Australia and New Zealand countries

Expert as SAP Functional with SAP configuration skills in IS-Oil area specifically for the TDP (Tariff Duties and Permit) module.

Good understanding of integration of SAP FI with other modules including MM, SD, Logistics, as well as IS-OIL TSW (Trader Supply Workbench) and TD (Transport & Distribution) modules.

Understand ABAP languages coding and able to perform ABAP debugging.

Ability to identify options to enhance SAP standard functionality.

Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ODATA Service, ALE, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs, etc.

Business process knowledge in e-Invoicing, SAFT

Knowledge on Document compliance

Knowledge on SAP analysis for office