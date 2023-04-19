Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147748BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Grade H is Responsible for supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing costs and stakeholder engagement, and identifying and addressing risks to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery
You will be part of Tax Service Line that:

  • Interacts with internal and external customers and stakeholder.
  • Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers in validating business requirements and in driving common global solutions.
  • Designs and delivers robust, safe, and efficient solutions as part of a global SAP Template to meet business requirements and objectives.
  • Carries out solution prototyping and conducts conference room pilots.
  • Delivers, validates, and improves product functionality applying an agile delivery method and in line with the Product led organization.
  • Completes the documentation of the solution design and configuration rationale.
  • Sets up and prepares systems for migration to the next system environment up to production.
  • Coordinates and participates in testing activities.
  • Produces appropriate documentation and training material
Essential Education
  • Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Engineering, IT or equivalent education
  • 8 years plus work experience
  • 5 years plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions
  • Minimum two (2) full cycle SAP Implementation experience
  • SAP certification(s) would be an added advantage

Essential experience and job requirements
  • Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer.
  • In-depth knowledge and proven experience in at least 2 full-cycle SAP implementation projects with complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management.
  • Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage.
  • Ability to align your skill set with market requirements and flexibility to learn new systems and business processes to deliver digital solutions at pace.
  • Ability to understand the short-term (tactical) and long-term (strategic) perspectives, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and to associated technical solutions.
  • Ability to compare and evaluate solution proposals based on the main objectives and key results.
  • Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies.
  • Strong communication skills in a global, multi-cultural and diverse environment.
  • Good stakeholder management (business, functional, technical, internal and external customers).
  • Deep Knowledge on Tax specifically on Excise process and system solution especially for the Europe region as well as Australia and New Zealand countries
  • Expert as SAP Functional with SAP configuration skills in IS-Oil area specifically for the TDP (Tariff Duties and Permit) module.
  • Good understanding of integration of SAP FI with other modules including MM, SD, Logistics, as well as IS-OIL TSW (Trader Supply Workbench) and TD (Transport & Distribution) modules.
  • Understand ABAP languages coding and able to perform ABAP debugging.
  • Ability to identify options to enhance SAP standard functionality.
  • Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ODATA Service, ALE, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs, etc.
  • Business process knowledge in e-Invoicing, SAFT
  • Knowledge on Document compliance
  • Knowledge on SAP analysis for office
  • Awareness on S4Hana


You will be part of Tax Service Line that:

  • Interacts with internal and external customers and stakeholder.
  • Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers in validating business requirements and in driving common global solutions.
  • Designs and delivers robust, safe, and efficient solutions as part of a global SAP Template to meet business requirements and objectives.
  • Carries out solution prototyping and conducts conference room pilots.
  • Delivers, validates, and improves product functionality applying an agile delivery method and in line with the Product led organization.
  • Completes the documentation of the solution design and configuration rationale.
  • Sets up and prepares systems for migration to the next system environment up to production.
  • Coordinates and participates in testing activities.
  • Produces appropriate documentation and training material
Essential Education
  • Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Engineering, IT or equivalent education
  • 8 years plus work experience
  • 5 years plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions
  • Minimum two (2) full cycle SAP Implementation experience
  • SAP certification(s) would be an added advantage

Essential experience and job requirements
  • Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer.
  • In-depth knowledge and proven experience in at least 2 full-cycle SAP implementation projects with complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management.
  • Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage.
  • Ability to align your skill set with market requirements and flexibility to learn new systems and business processes to deliver digital solutions at pace.
  • Ability to understand the short-term (tactical) and long-term (strategic) perspectives, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and to associated technical solutions.
  • Ability to compare and evaluate solution proposals based on the main objectives and key results.
  • Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies.
  • Strong communication skills in a global, multi-cultural and diverse environment.
  • Good stakeholder management (business, functional, technical, internal and external customers).
  • Deep Knowledge on Tax specifically on Excise process and system solution especially for the Europe region as well as Australia and New Zealand countries
  • Expert as SAP Functional with SAP configuration skills in IS-Oil area specifically for the TDP (Tariff Duties and Permit) module.
  • Good understanding of integration of SAP FI with other modules including MM, SD, Logistics, as well as IS-OIL TSW (Trader Supply Workbench) and TD (Transport & Distribution) modules.
  • Understand ABAP languages coding and able to perform ABAP debugging.
  • Ability to identify options to enhance SAP standard functionality.
  • Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ODATA Service, ALE, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs, etc.
  • Business process knowledge in e-Invoicing, SAFT
  • Knowledge on Document compliance
  • Knowledge on SAP analysis for office
  • Awareness on S4Hana


You will be part of Tax Service Line that:

  • Interacts with internal and external customers and stakeholder.
  • Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers in validating business requirements and in driving common global solutions.
  • Designs and delivers robust, safe, and efficient solutions as part of a global SAP Template to meet business requirements and objectives.
  • Carries out solution prototyping and conducts conference room pilots.
  • Delivers, validates, and improves product functionality applying an agile delivery method and in line with the Product led organization.
  • Completes the documentation of the solution design and configuration rationale.
  • Sets up and prepares systems for migration to the next system environment up to production.
  • Coordinates and participates in testing activities.
  • Produces appropriate documentation and training material
Essential Education
  • Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Engineering, IT or equivalent education
  • 8 years plus work experience
  • 5 years plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions
  • Minimum two (2) full cycle SAP Implementation experience
  • SAP certification(s) would be an added advantage

Essential experience and job requirements
  • Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer.
  • In-depth knowledge and proven experience in at least 2 full-cycle SAP implementation projects with complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management.
  • Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage.
  • Ability to align your skill set with market requirements and flexibility to learn new systems and business processes to deliver digital solutions at pace.
  • Ability to understand the short-term (tactical) and long-term (strategic) perspectives, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and to associated technical solutions.
  • Ability to compare and evaluate solution proposals based on the main objectives and key results.
  • Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies.
  • Strong communication skills in a global, multi-cultural and diverse environment.
  • Good stakeholder management (business, functional, technical, internal and external customers).
  • Deep Knowledge on Tax specifically on Excise process and system solution especially for the Europe region as well as Australia and New Zealand countries
  • Expert as SAP Functional with SAP configuration skills in IS-Oil area specifically for the TDP (Tariff Duties and Permit) module.
  • Good understanding of integration of SAP FI with other modules including MM, SD, Logistics, as well as IS-OIL TSW (Trader Supply Workbench) and TD (Transport & Distribution) modules.
  • Understand ABAP languages coding and able to perform ABAP debugging.
  • Ability to identify options to enhance SAP standard functionality.
  • Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ODATA Service, ALE, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs, etc.
  • Business process knowledge in e-Invoicing, SAFT
  • Knowledge on Document compliance
  • Knowledge on SAP analysis for office
  • Awareness on S4Hana


Apply Search all jobs at bp