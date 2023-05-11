Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148482BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As an Endur Technology Engineer you are an experienced Endur practitioner with a deep level of application and trading expertise. Endur Technology Engineers work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Endur. You will bring knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.

bp operates a discipline-based organization and Endur Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

  • The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.
  • Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills
  • Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform
  • Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.
  • Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

