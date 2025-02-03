Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer- Azure Databricks and Data Modelling

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About the role:

Data, Insight and Knowledge team is an essential part of the Digital System of Work portfolio, responsible for the enterprise Node data lake, insight, reporting and knowledge management. The team focuses in driving quality control via automation in data discovery, ingestion, modelling and insight. The Senior Service Engineer will be responsible for the analysis, design & operationalization of CMDB, eNode data lake data model, report, dashboard and knowledge products to provide a reliable source of truth for decision making. This role will require strong data analysis & design skills, together with fundamental understanding and experience in data, software and platform engineering.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for analysis, data design, data mapping, hands-on coding or customization contribution, consistency to data design for the Enterprise Data Lake and associated services like CMDB Convert business requirements into technical requirements Focus on modeling the target data model (Data Vault & Data Mart), analyzing various source systems and mapping them to the target data model Support a fast and agile E2E product release Contribute to ideas for automation, continual improvement and simplification Support development and training for citizen developers within bp in support of wider technology adoption and bp’s digitalization journey Develop domain expertise Work with development team to explain mappings, build efficient data flows and testing Work with consumption teams to help explain the data model usage Creation, review and maintenance of data modeling and data mapping artefacts Contribute to the knowledge-sharing across the team Help define Data Quality metrics! Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values and Behaviours!

About you:

Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science

Years of experience: 8-12 years, with a minimum of 4-8 years of relevant experience.

Technical Analysis Experience:

Solid understanding of ServiceNow Development Platform including, but not limited to, ITSM, CMDB, Asset Management, Organizational Change etc

Good understanding of SDLC is a pre-requisite Awareness of the newest technologies and trends Logical thinking and problem solving skills along with an ability to collaborate

Mapping various source systems to logical/physical data models

Hands on experience of analyzing existing data models and data mappings

Strong SQL and data analysis skills

Prior experience of working with Exposure to Dimension/3NF/Data Vault modeling

Exposure to Industry standard data modeling tools (preferably ER/Studio) & data profiling tools

Detailing data model and mappings from various sources to data models

Identifying ways to improve data reliability, efficiency, and quality of data through automation and process improvement

Combining the data result sets across multiple sources

Transforming, improving, and integrating data from many sources, depending on the business requirements.

Business capability:

Knowledge specific to a particular solution, product, technology and/or business domain

Enterprise Data Management (classification, lineage, data quality, reference data etc)

Critical thinking and ability to contribute to long term data strategy

Leadership and EQ:

Embraces a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

Effective team player naturally looks beyond own area/organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, and builds trust-based relationships with leaders and employees across IT&S and BP.

Is self-aware and actively seeks mentorship from others on impact and efficiency.

Cultural proficiency – able to operate optimally across cultural boundaries with sensitivity.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

