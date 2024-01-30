Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer - Beacon

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. Beacon Technology Engineers work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on the Beacon platform to value complex commodity contracts. You will bring knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.bp operates a discipline-based organization and Beacon Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based on your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.LNG trading is part of bp’s trading business based in Canary Wharf, London. It is front and centre in bp’s plans to transition to an integrated energy company. The LNG trading business is a crucial element of this transition with a clear strategy to grow the size of the portfolio over the coming decade.



The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

Hands-on experience with Python, including definition of Classes, use of lambda expressions and list comprehensions.

Experience in writing unit tests (ideally using Pytest), and functional tests (ideally using behave).

Experience working in at least one area of Front/Mid/Back office.

Working with strats, traders and risk professionals to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions.

Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably physical commodities.

Implementing a test regime to ensure solution quality across the delivery.

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant.

Strong communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to executive level.

Experience working across all areas of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office.

Experience working in commodity markets.

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business requirements.

Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for other systems connecting to Beacon.

Hands-on experience implementing and extending features in Beacon.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



