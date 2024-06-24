Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

An exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (Credit Risk - Automation Testing) to join us in Budapest.

Credit Risk supports the bp trading activities by assessing and monitoring counterparty risk through exposure monitoring, financial reporting, and other risk control approaches. This role is responsible for supporting multiple applications in bp Trading Credit Risk space and for working on new projects.

You will also coordinate with internal I&E delivery teams in testing, management of environments and coordinating releases to support various project deliverables and BAU work items within the agreed timelines. The ideal candidate will have experience of working in an Agile environment, in testing and providing quality assurance.

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

Key Accountabilities: