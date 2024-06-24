Job Family Group:IT&S Group
An exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (Credit Risk - Automation Testing) to join us in Budapest.
Credit Risk supports the bp trading activities by assessing and monitoring counterparty risk through exposure monitoring, financial reporting, and other risk control approaches. This role is responsible for supporting multiple applications in bp Trading Credit Risk space and for working on new projects.
You will also coordinate with internal I&E delivery teams in testing, management of environments and coordinating releases to support various project deliverables and BAU work items within the agreed timelines. The ideal candidate will have experience of working in an Agile environment, in testing and providing quality assurance.
Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.
Support Credit Risk DevOps Manager and Technical leads in designing and execution test scenarios and where possible identify areas for automation to support delivery of BAU and Project work items.
Work with geographically diverse delivery groups (BA’s QA’s and Developers) and support teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following the change management procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.
Work and contribute as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings.
Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all.
Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues. Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.
5+ years' experience of Automation Testing with Java and Selenium.
Core hands-on experience with test automation tools like Selenium, Azure DevOps and CI/CD pipeline tools and their integration with version control tools like ADO, GitHub etc.
Hands on experience with SQL writing Queries to validate the data between the source and the target.
Should possess excellent communication skills and manage expectations with Product Manager and developers.
Sound understanding of Behavioral driven frameworks using Specflow.
An individual contributor who is proactive and takes the ownership.
Excellent knowledge and experience working with test automation for testing different trading and shipping functionalities.
Good hands-on in webapp and desktop UI automation, API Automation and performance testing.
Solid programming skills to create, maintain, and execute automated test scripts using various tools and frameworks.
Work closely with Quality Analysts to get test coverage, and to triage test failures.
Working within a defined Agile Kanban and/or Scrum frameworks and environment.
Coordinate between Scrum Master, Product owner and other team members to understand and articulate business requirements and convert them into project test scenarios.
Maintaining backlogs, tasks, test reports and attending daily stand-ups.
Creating and executing different types of functional and nonfunctional test scenarios in Azure DevOps tool.
Work with different project stakeholders and ensure quality delivery from testing team.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
