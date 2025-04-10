This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You Will Work With

This role is a key part of the Enterprise ERP Technology Team, providing technical leadership in SAP and JD Edwards ERP platforms. You will collaborate with enterprise architects, integration specialists, business collaborators, IT operations teams, and external technology partners to ensure detailed ERP integration and performance optimization.

Let Me Tell You About the Role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer – ERP (SAP & JD Edwards), you will be responsible for ERP integration, platform optimization, and cross-ERP data flow management. You will ensure flawless interoperability between SAP S/4HANA and JD Edwards, designing and implementing integration strategies, system enhancements, and security frameworks.

This role requires deep expertise in SAP and JD Edwards technical landscapes, system integration methodologies, security standard processes, and automation strategies. You will guide collaborators, drive ERP modernization initiatives, and ensure platform resilience.

Additionally, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining the JD Edwards estate while leading the transition to SAP S/4HANA for the company's Asia Pacific business. This includes ensuring business continuity, data integrity, and detailed migration planning as part of the transformation strategy.

What You Will Deliver

Lead integration design and execution between SAP S/4HANA and JD Edwards ERP platforms.

Define and implement data exchange frameworks, middleware solutions, and API integrations for cross-ERP interoperability.

Ensure high availability, disaster recovery (HA/DR), and scalability across SAP and JD Edwards platforms.

Collaborate with business teams, IT operations, and infrastructure teams to align ERP platforms with enterprise needs.

Supervise ERP security models, access control, authentication, and compliance frameworks.

Optimize ERP performance, database management, and system tuning for SAP HANA and JD Edwards databases.

Implement automation strategies for ERP deployments, patching, upgrades, and monitoring.

Provide guidance on ERP cloud deployment models, hybrid architectures, and infrastructure modernization.

Drive ERP data migration, master data synchronization, and data governance efforts across SAP and JD Edwards.

Support business process harmonization, ensuring consistency between SAP and JD Edwards workflows.

Lead third-party ERP vendors, middleware providers, and system integrators.

Define technical roadmaps, architecture blueprints, and platform governance models for ERP technology.

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)

Essential

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science , Information Systems, or a related field .

8+ years of experience in ERP technology engineering, platform integration, and system operations .

Strong expertise in SAP S/4HANA and JD Edwards ERP platforms , including technical integration and data synchronization .

Demonstrable experience in ERP middleware, API management, and enterprise integration patterns .

Deep knowledge of SAP Basis administration, JD Edwards CNC, and ERP security frameworks .

Experience with ERP automation, Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform, Ansible), and DevOps for ERP CI/CD pipelines .

Ability to lead technical discussions on ERP performance tuning, database optimization, and system lifecycle management .

Solid understanding of ERP cloud deployment models (RISE with SAP, JD Edwards on Oracle Cloud, AWS, or Azure) .

Excellent collaborator engagement skills, with the ability to communicate sophisticated technical concepts to business leaders.

Desired

SAP Certifications in SAP S/4HANA Administration, Integration, or Security.

JD Edwards Certifications in Enterprise One CNC or System Administration.

Experience with AI/ML-driven ERP monitoring and predictive analytics.

Knowledge of Zero Trust Security models for ERP environments.

Prior experience in highly supervised industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.