This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to craft and implement outstanding SAP S/4 Field Logistics solution. You will work alongside business team members, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is encouraged to work in close collaboration with geographically dispersed team members including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (Field Logistics) is a meaningful role responsible for the design, implementation, configuration, and support of SAP Field Logistics solutions, primarily focusing on the integration with other relevant SAP modules (e.g. MM, P2P, FICO). This role requires deep expertise in SAP S/4 Field Logistics processes, standard methodologies, and integration points, as well as strong analytical, problem- solving, and communication skills. This role will work closely with business users, technical teams, and external consultants to ensure that the SAP S/4 Field Logistics solution meets the organization's business needs and is aligned with its overall Technology strategy

Lead the design and configuration of SAP S/4 Field Logistics solutions, including defining organizational structures, customizing functionalities, and configuring integrations with other SAP modules. This includes understanding business requirements and translating them into technical specifications.

Analyze and understand business requirements related to field logistics processes, translate them Into functional specifications, and propose solutions within the SAP Field Logistics framework.

Identify areas for process improvement and optimization.

Lead SAP Field Logistics implementation projects, including project planning, testing, training, and launch support. Lead cutover activities and post-implementation support.

Investigate and resolve issues related to SAP Field Logistics, working closely with technical teams and SAP support as needed. Perform root cause analysis and implement corrective actions.

See opportunities to improve and optimize SAP Field Logistics processes and functionalities, propose improvements, and implement approved changes. Stay up to date with SAP standard methodologies and new features.

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation related to SAP Field Logistics configurations, processes, and user manuals. Ensure documentation is accurate and readily accessible.

Share knowledge and standard processes related to SAP Field Logistics with other team members and business users. Mentor junior team members.

Collaborate optimally with business users, IT teams, and external consultants to ensure detailed Integration and support of SAP S/4 Field Logistics solutions.

Demonstrable ability to analyse and optimize business processes related to field logistics.

Deep understanding and hands-on experience with SAP Materials Management and Inventory Management modules, including configuration, customization, and integration.

Shown experience in field service operations, service parts management, mobile workforce support, logistics coordination, reverse logistics, and field inventory management.

Experience working as a consultant, ideally within a Big 4 or similar consulting firm, is highly advantageous. This includes client interaction, requirements gathering, and project delivery.

Deep understanding of the specific industry the client operates in (e.g. Oil & gas, utilities, retail) is crucial for tailoring solutions.

Demonstrated ability to run projects, including planning, execution, budget control, and collaborator communication.

Strong understanding of how SAP MM/IM integrates with other relevant modules (e.g. PM, FI/CO) and other systems.

Understanding of change management principles and experience in supporting organizations through change initiatives.

Bachelor’s or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related field.

10+ years of proven ability in SAP S/4 Field Logistics configuration and implementation Skills that set you apart

Other certifications related to supply chain management, logistics, or project management (e.g., CSCP, PMP) can be beneficial.

Master’s degree in computer science

SAP S/4 Field Logistics configuration and implementation experience both for Upstream O&G and Refineries

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience giving and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Exposure to large-scale SAP ERP migrations and improvements.

Experience working in highly supervised industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements!

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



