Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (High Performance Computing)

Job summary

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality.

Role Synopsis

As HPC Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will work in the HPC Systems and Performance Team to support Digital Technology teams across bp, and ensure we deliver computational power and storage systems as effectively as possible.The successful candidate in this role will ensure that HPC applications are performant and accessible, help to set HPC applications and licensing strategy, and help lead the implementation and support of new computing/ storage/ networking technologies.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the delivery of HPC systems. Ability to build a deep understanding of computing, network and storage systems and be able to identify and resolve challenging reliability and performance issues.

Work with HPC Software Development Team to optimize and implement research applications to ensure they run effectively.

Must contribute to systems projects and ensure effective computational solutions are developed and supported.

Will support the evaluation, testing and implementation of new computing ideas and technology.

Essential Education

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Very strong potential and drive to learn the technical areas of computer science, systems architecture, automation and management

2+ years experience evaluating, implementing and supporting high performance computing applications.

Experience with tools to analyze systems and applications performance is valuable.

Experience in automating processes and performance analysis.

Strong drive for innovation, challenges traditional process and crafts new ideas.

Good interpersonal skills coupled with good networking and influencing skills.

Why join us

BS in math, computing, engineering or related fieldAt bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.