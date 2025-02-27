Job summary

You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to craft and implement outstanding SAP MDG solution. You will work alongside business team members, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is encouraged to work in close collaboration with geographically dispersed team members including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (MDG) you will play a pivotal role in implementation, configuration and maintenance of our Master Data Governance solution. You will be responsible for the functional & technical design of SAP MDG, define and implement data governance policies, standards, and procedures by closely collaborating with Architect and business team members.

What you will deliver

Technical

Design, develop, and implement Master Data Governance solutions using SAP MDG or similar tools.

Customise MDG workflows, data models, business rules, and data quality processes to meet specific business requirements.

Identify source system process intervention which requires data and process change at source

Collaborate with technical teams to integrate MDG with other systems, ensuring smooth data flow and consistency.

Develop and maintain scripts for data loading into MDG.

Solve technical issues, perform root cause analysis, and implement effective solutions. This includes performing code reviews prior to any deployment to production

Functional

Collaborate with business team members to understand data governance requirements and translate them into MDG configurations.

Define and implement data governance policies, standards, and procedures.

Develop and maintain data migration strategies.

Work with business team members to establish data quality rules and validation criteria within MDG.

Actively work with the cross-divisional teams to reduce master data defects and develop processes that reduce non-value-added work

Provide support to DevOps team members and end-users on MDG processes and solutions

Chip in towards the development of data governance strategies and roadmaps

Stay updated with the latest trends and developments in MDG and data management technologies.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical Skills we need from you

Demonstrable experience with deploying and configuring Master Data Governance solutions preferably Customer, Vendor, Materials and/or Finance domain.

Strong programming skills in languages such as ABAP, Java, or Python.

System interfaces - Inbound/Outbound Interfaces across various systems using Distribution Rule Framework (DRF) – Data Transfer, IDOC, ALE, Key & Value Mapping

Familiarity with data integration methods and technologies (e.g., ETL processes, APIs, web services).

Experience with data modelling, data mapping, and data transformation techniques.

Knowledge of data quality concepts and tools.

Solid grasp of data governance principles and standard processes.

Ability to collaborate optimally with business team members to capture requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with attention to detail.

Good communication skills to convey sophisticated technical concepts to non-technical audiences.

Experience working in multi-functional teams and handling project timelines.

Relevant certifications in MDG, data management, or related areas are a plus.

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s or equivalent degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related field.

8+ years of proven track record in SAP MDG configuration and implementation – preferably in Customer, Vendor, Materials and/or Finance

Skills that set you apart

Certification in SAP MDG.

Masters Degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science

SAP MDG configuration and implementation experience in Enterprise Asset Management.

Knowledge and understanding of Fiori, SAP UI5 and Odata would be good

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Exposure to large-scale SAP ERP migrations and improvements.

Experience working in highly supervised industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



