Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer - Portal

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing costs and stakeholder engagement, and identifying and addressing risks to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.



Job Description:

Enduring capability needed to manage multiple Procurement products (User centric, Payment Exception Tool) on BTP platform (with procurement knowledge) and deliver FTE efficiencies. This resource would be our Technical Lead with P2P expertise, who manages these products and run devops squads for these products. This role would also manage coordination with other key areas which are MuleSoft, Contentful and API Management



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.