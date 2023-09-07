Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Role synopsis: As bp transitions from International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need for further simplifying and modernizing our SAP ERP landscape. You will be part of the Enterprise Technology & Service Engineering Discipline under Digital Enterprise organization within bp Innovation and Engineering driving bp’s digital transformation. Our discipline provides technology expertise in enterprise scale solutions delivery across our business. We develop, configure, and operate our solutions to global scale to meet the evolving needs of the Energy Transition while partnering with business to unlock value. As senior enterprise technology engineer you will play a hands-on role in global ERP transformation projects, primarily in SAP ERP transformation.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Role synopsis:As bp transitions from International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need for further simplifying and modernizing our SAP ERP landscape. You will be part of the Enterprise Technology & Service Engineering Discipline under Digital Enterprise organization within bp Innovation and Engineering driving bp’s digital transformation. Our discipline provides technology expertise in enterprise scale solutions delivery across our business. We develop, configure, and operate our solutions to global scale to meet the evolving needs of the Energy Transition while partnering with business to unlock value.As senior enterprise technology engineer you will play a hands-on role in global ERP transformation projects, primarily in SAP ERP transformation.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Articulate key outcomes and accountabilities that this person will deliver to be successful in this role. Ensure you describe the deliverables the results you want the job holder to deliver and not the process you expect them to apply to get to these outcomes.

You will be part of the Global SAP team that:

Interacts with internal and external customers and stakeholder.

Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers in validating business requirements and in driving common global solutions.

Designs and delivers robust, safe, and efficient solutions as part of a global SAP Template to meet business requirements and objectives.

Carries out solution prototyping and conducts conference room pilots.

Delivers, validates, and improves product functionality applying an agile delivery method and in line with the Product led organization.

Completes the documentation of the solution design and configuration rationale.

Sets up and prepares systems for migration to the next system environment up to production.

Coordinates and participates in testing activities.

Produces appropriate documentation and training material.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

These are the essential requirements of the job description and should focus on quantifiable criteria.

Consider whether a degree and/or professional qualification is required to succeed in the role. If not a direct requirement for the role, academic achievements and professional qualifications should not be listed.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in Engineering, IT, or equivalent education

8 years plus work experience

5 years plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions

Minimum two (2) full cycle SAP Implementation experience

SAP certification(s) would be an added advantage.

Essential experience and job requirements

Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer.

In-depth knowledge and proven experience in at least 2 full-cycle SAP implementation projects with complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management.

Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage.

Ability to align your skill set with market requirements and flexibility to learn new systems and business processes to deliver digital solutions at pace.

Ability to understand the short-term (tactical) and long-term (strategic) perspectives, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and to associated technical solutions.

Ability to compare and evaluate solution proposals based on the main objectives and key results.

Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies is a must.

Strong communication skills in a global, multi-cultural and diverse environment.

Good stakeholder management (business, functional, technical, internal and external customers).

Deep Knowledge on Tax (Indirect Tax) process and system solution especially for the Europe region as well as Australia and New Zealand countries.

Strong SAP Functional Knowledge and SAP configuration skills in SAP Tax on Sales and Purchases, Shipment costing and Intercompany Taxation.

Good understanding of integration of SAP FI with other modules including MM, SD, Logistics, SSR

Understand ABAP languages coding and able to perform ABAP debugging

Ability to identify options to enhance SAP standard functionality

Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ALE, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs etc.

Business process knowledge in e-Invoicing, SAFT

Knowledge on Document compliance

Awareness on S4Hana



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.