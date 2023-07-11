Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

As BP moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need to transform planning to respond to rapidly changing customer needs and market dynamics whilst leveraging capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability.BP is on its digital journey and rolling out SAP to countries by replacing the old ERP legacy systems. We would also be embarking on our S/4Hana implementation in the coming years.You will be playing a key role in the design, implementation, and operations of the FICO solutions in SAP with strong TAX experience.You will be a technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will motivate and inspire a project delivery team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions.You will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. Will be expected to engage other I&E teams such as bp's Central Finance, Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity.As a part of our team, you will be able to apply your knowledge and skills to help our Business achieve their purpose. You will have the opportunity to work with numerous state-of-the-art devices and technologies and participate in international global projects.BP is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy.Analysis and Design:Understand business needs and lead thoughtful design discussions around exceeding business needs in a standard manner, fully leveraging SAP product capabilities as well as those from our tax engine and applications.Manage solution deployment specific risks, actions, issues, decisions including risk mitigation approaches closely working with IT/project leadership for resolutionsCollaborate between internal Finance & Accounting, Technology and any third-party systems integrators working on the project delivery or Applications Management Support.Ensure adoption of best-in-class practices and standards for development, support, testing, and documentationElicit requirements from Product owners/business partners at all levels including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity, conflict, and duplication. Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks.Facilitate idea storming and process definition workshops with business partners at all levels based in different locations.Functional and technical configuration, integration, and deployment of Tax solutions.Configure key SAP systems and lead Vendor teams to support these configurations.Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design.​​​​Work with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions. - Use tools to manage requirements and traceability.

Essential EducationCommerce Background preferably a Chartered Accountant, Tax consultant Accountant or an MBA Finance SAP certification in FIEssential experience and job requirements10+ years of experience in Financial Services Industry8-10 years plus work experience 6- 7 yrs experience as an SAP Functional consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP FICO and TAX solutions - hands on experience is a must -Strong direct tax, indirect tax and tax engine background with SAP finance/tax skillExpertise in Indirect Tax calculation product (Thomson Reuters).Strong knowledge of OITD solution, Global Next integration between SAP and External Tax Engine is a must.-Strong financial reporting skills especially in indirect and direct tax fieldDeep understanding of SAP FICO master data objectsExperience in functional and technical configuration, integration, and deployment of Tax solutions.Experience identifying and implementing localization solutions for statutory requirements-Experience with SAP’ s Advanced Compliance Reporting and Document and Reporting Compliance preferredExperience on Integration of FI with other modules (MM & SD) including interface using IDOC and SAP PI. This role will work within the I&E Tax DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate shoulder to shoulder with wider teams within I&E



