Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Grade HResponsible for supporting service delivery through service management / process management activities (depending on specialism), supporting related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, and providing sound knowledge and advice to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management.



The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

At least 5 years of hands-on experience implementing and extending features in Open Link Endur

Endur configuration across features such as Deal lifecycle, Confirmations, Settlement invoicing and scheduling.

Familiarity with Endur Grid Architecture, messaging layer such as ECOMM, event driven framework and data models.

Familiarity with Endur Reporting architecture, including understanding of core Risk simulation results and modules of Endur such as APM, TPM, DMS, Connex and EOD Workflows

Understand Endur deployment procedures including CMM import/export and cloud DevOps

Experience working in at least one area of Front/Mid/Back office.

Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions.

Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably physical commodities.

Implementing a test regime to ensure solution quality across the delivery.

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to executive level.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



