Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Analysis and Design: • Elicit requirements from Product owners/business partners at all levels including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity, conflict, and duplication. • Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks. • Facilitate idea storming and process definition workshops with business partners at all levels based in different locations. • Configure key systems to support these requirements. • Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design. • Work with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions. • Use tools to manage requirements and traceability. • Manage cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring meaningful sign offs • Use data analysis techniques to make informed decisions and validate solutions backed with qualitative and quantitative data. Project Delivery: • Design, configure and develop Procurement & Invoice Management solutions • Support full project lifecycle deliveries including delivery and Early Life Support. • Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams. • Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review. • Deliver clear user communications. • Active participation in all aspects of an agile team; sprint planning and retrospectives, estimation sessions. • Break down large problems into incremental deliveries with clear benefits.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Education

- Bachelors or masters degree in Engineering, MIS, CS

- SAP certifications or training in MM and VIM

Essential experience and job requirements

- 7-9 years plus work experience - 4-5 yrs. plus experience as an SAP consultant – hands on experience is a must.

- Functional experience and deep understanding of SAP P2P solutions including Vendor Invoice Management (VIM) and OCR technologies.

- Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience on P2P

- Strong technical experience of Procurement Execution processes in SAP, including both direct and indirect procurement. Strong experience with SAP VIM.

- SRM and Ariba Network experience will be an advantage

- Technical understanding of systems integration ideally using SAP PI and Proxy Classes. Experience in integrating with multiple ERP systems

- Good Ability to conceptualise the business flow and design Functional/Technical Solution landscape on SAP

- Practical experience of working in an iterative/Agile development environment (including sprint planning, daily scrums, reviews, and retrospectives)

- Ability to own and deliver discrete pieces of work.

- A good communicator able to deliver your message patiently, effectively, and concisely at various levels including to senior management. Equally comfortable conversing about technical or business issues in either verbal or written form.

- Be able to work in a demanding development environment and a service that is global in nature

- Dedication to meet the customer requirements and expectations, taking ownership of problems and respond in a proactive manner where appropriate.

- Be an excellent team player, with the ability to influence and grow others to achieve success.

- Expertise in analysis tools and techniques including requirements gathering and user stories definition.

This role will work within the I&E Digital ERP Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate shoulder to shoulder with wider teams within I&E.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.