Job summary

Enterprise Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads. bp operates a discipline-based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time. You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business. You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise. bp trading & shipping (T&S) is one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our traders work with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for 12,000 customers in 140 countries. The SAP service underpins settlement and accounting activity for T&S. The service consists of a globally diverse group of people who bring unique perspectives and experiences to the table backed by technical expertise. This role involves providing analytical support to trade invoicing, settlement and accounting functions powered by SAP ECC, working on both solution enhancements and cutting-edge projects. You will be a key member of the internal Innovation & Engineering (I&E) team, coordinating deliverables with business colleagues and external vendors, to ensure timely deployment of IT solutions that provide best value for our business. Your excellent oral and written communication skills will enable you to work with our globally distributed community of stakeholders including business users, architects, developers and support teams, to document and deliver solutions.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Elicit business requirements; capture user stories and acceptance criteria providing a clear statement of work to the delivery teams

Support SAP product council in efficient prioritization of the backlog, to cater for best return on investment to the trading and shipping business and meet wider bp objectives & goals

Work with geographically diverse business and IT teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following change management procedures for facilitating smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Collaborate with the team sharing knowledge and ideas; deliver inheriting agile principles

Support SAP T&S Operations lead in timely resolution of critical incidents and impediments

Proactively identify and socialize risks, suggest remediation plans and run them through to implementation

As a subject matter expert provide inputs, consultancy and advice to business and project teams to help deliver timely, cutting-edge solutions that would place bp as a market leader

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent

Essential Experience:

Proven work experience on SAP ECC platform with specialization in SAP Logistics modules (P2P, O2C)

Good understanding of integration with SAP MM & FI modules

5+ years’ experience in planning, designing, implementation and maintenance of SAP solutions

Good understanding of SAP application integration framework (ALE/iDocs etc)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Work experience on large-scale, enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments

Experience in documenting user stories, data and process flow diagrams

Experience with Change Management and Release Management

Highly self-motivated and delivery focused

Adapts to changes both business and technical and overcomes obstacles

Desirable Criteria:

Exposure to energy commodity trading

Implementation and/or support work experience on S/4 HANA solution

Working experience/Exposure to Azure DevOps platform

Working knowledge of cloud computing platforms in AWS and/or Azure

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment; takes ownership of initiatives and tasks assigned

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a rapidly changing business environment

Strong team player with a customer service orientation, ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Negotiation skills and techniques to align different interests; challenges constructively



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.