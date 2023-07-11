Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Responsibilities: -

The IL platform comprises multiple components based on ROSA (Red Hat OpenShift on AWS), AMQ as the core technology along with Java, spring, open adaptor. Your role will be to develop and support these IL components based on customer requirements. You will be trained to provide hands-on support of IL platform operations on Red Hat OpenShift.

Your job is critical to ensuring the seamless 24/7 operations of the Integration Layer across three major trading hubs in the United Kingdom, United States of America, and Singapore. You will be required to provide operational support for the platform, which includes working within a rotating weekend shift pattern that follows the sun. The shift allowance is paid in addition to the base rate, and you will receive a day off in lieu within the same month. You can also work weekend shifts from home.

You are required to work in rotational shift during weekend once or twice in a month and during weekdays you will be supporting UK hours..

Key Responsibilities:

Platforms & Support : Work with the team to deliver the product roadmap in support of the businesses and maximize value from the current applications and emerging technologies, demonstrating technical thought leadership across a wide range of technologies, including ROSA AMQ, cloud, containers, Kubernetes, integration frameworks, Java and other K-native applications.

Technology: Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, help to deliver process and system improvements for IL Engineering and ensure best practice is shared across the team.

Programming / Software Development: Design, code, test, review and document complex programs and scripts from agreed specifications, using agreed standards and tools to achieve a well-engineered, perfomant result.

Documentation and Transition: Design high quality documentation as part of the development lifecycle.

Release and Deployment : Assess and analyse components for release to production. Maintain the test artifacts – manual or automatic - under appropriate configuration management.

Systems Installation and Maintenance: Install or remove hardware and/or software using supplied installation instructions and tools. Handover to the client, where appropriate. Test, fix and document test results in accordance with agreed procedures. Report details of all hardware/software items that have been installed or removed so that configuration management records can be updated.

Teamwork and collaboration: Work closely with team members and the software engineers to successfully deliver assigned work items. Where needed, request support from the team in a timely manner to allow a high-quality service to be maintained for our users.

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

University Degree with focus on IT or equivalent.

Minimum 5-7 years’ experience in Software engineering in IT.

Experience of working on message driven integration architecture scenarios such as message bus e.g., AMQ.

Experience of cloud technologies, such as AWS cloud native, Kubernetes, containers, operating K native applications.

Experience of integration frameworks such as open adapter framework, java spring boot or similar.

Experience in Java programming & development, demonstrated expertise in the use of frameworks such as spring, spring boot, open adapter or similar.

Familiarity with database operations e.g., Oracle or another database platform.

Knowledge in web and integrated applications with Oracle, MySQL, Sybase, and SQL databases.

Knowledge in Java web services such as SOAP and REST.

Prior experience in development with external plugins to integrate applications with Web service, Database, and proprietary system API's such as Salesforce.

Prior experience of Application Design, Development, Application Production Support and Maintenance using Core Java, JSP, Servlets, HTML, Groovy Script, XML, XSLT, PL/SQL.

Hands on experience in Maven concepts for build and deployment.

Proven ability to troubleshoot and debug using latest monitoring tools and mechanisms e.g., Splunk



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.