Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Key Accountabilities:

S4 Hana Central Finance Implementation

Lead and participate in the end-to-end implementation of SAP S/4HANA Central Finance Implementation, collaborating with cross-functional teams and external partners to understand the business requirements, including project planning, prioritizing, and resource allocation etc!

Analyse business requirements, assess existing processes, and design efficient solutions using SAP central finance functionalities.

Configure and customize the SAP central Finance solution to align with the organization's reporting needs.

Ensure smooth data migration from diverse financial systems to S/4HANA Central Finance, maintaining data integrity and consistency.

Data Mapping, data Load and AIF error handling

Lead and participate in data mapping (key mapping, value mapping and cost object mapping)

Ensure usage of right tools, process and controls in Master data replication, initial data load via RFC connection and real time data replication.

Drive and participate in AIF error handling etc. defining rules and security around AIF.

Ensure data accuracy, integrity, and consistency during real time replication.

Financial Reporting and Analysis

Craft and generate group-level operational finance reports including income statements, balance sheets and other custom reports as the need arises.

Guide in data analysis, enabling accurate financial forecasts, budgeting, and variance analysis.

Compliance and Governance

Lead all aspects of the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the S/4HANA Central Finance solution.

Ensure alignment to global accounting standards (e.g., IFRS) and regulatory requirements while configuring the SAP S/4HANA Central Finance system.

System Maintenance and Support

Supervise the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the S/4HANA Central Finance solution.

Monitor system performance, proactively identify, and work with respective team to resolve issues and ensure high availability and reliability.

Process Optimization and Improvements

Continuously assess and improve financial processes and workflows demonstrating the capabilities of S/4HANA Central Finance

Collaborate with customers to find opportunities for automation and efficiency gains.

Vendor and Stakeholders Management

Liaise with software vendors, service providers, and consultants to ensure smooth integration and support of the S/4HANA Central Finance solution.

Bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting, information Technology or a related field with deep accounting, reporting and compliance knowledge.

Chartered Accountant degree is desirable.

Years of experience: 12-16 years of relevant experience in SAP Finance with a minimum of 3+ SAP Central Finance implementation experiences

In-depth knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Central Finance functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modules

In-depth knowledge and understanding of SAP best Practices and Fit to Standard concept.

Central Processing requirements and related end to end processes i.e Central payments, Universal allocations, ICMR, and activation methodologies.

SLT, Real time replications, and AIF interface and error handling

Operational account and integration with FS Items data & governance

MDG integration of Central Finance with SAP and other non-SAP solutions

Non-SAP integration requirements and other possible mode of data load

Good understanding of SAP architecture and all interface technologies like IDOC, RFC and others.

Financial Expertise:

Solid understanding of global accounting principles and financial reporting standards, (e.g., IFRS, US GAAP), Parallel Ledger and document splitting

Ability to interpret sophisticated financial data and deliver actionable insights.

Expertise in E2E finance processes supported by central finance including but not limited to central payment, open item management, credit management, intercompany transactions, consolidations, group & external reporting, Sox compliance etc...



This position is not available for remote working



