Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced SAP S/4HANA Finance Subject Matter Expert (SME) to join our organization. As an SME, you will play a critical role in leading the implementation, optimization, and support of SAP S/4HANA Finance solutions. Your expertise will be instrumental in streamlining financial processes, providing valuable insights, and ensuring the successful integration of financial data into the SAP S/4HANA Central Finance for consolidation and Group Reporting.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced SAP S/4HANA Finance Subject Matter Expert (SME) to join our organization. As an SME, you will play a critical role in leading the implementation, optimization, and support of SAP S/4HANA Finance solutions. Your expertise will be instrumental in streamlining financial processes, providing valuable insights, and ensuring the successful integration of financial data into the SAP S/4HANA Central Finance for consolidation and Group Reporting.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

SAP S/4HANA Finance Implementation

Lead and actively participate in the end-to-end implementation of SAP S/4HANA Finance solutions, working closely with cross-functional teams and external consultants.

Analyse business requirements, assess existing financial processes, and design effective solutions using SAP S/4HANA Finance functionalities.

Configure and customize the SAP S/4HANA Finance module to align with the organization's financial and accounting needs.

Financial Process Optimization

Identify opportunities for process improvement and automation within the finance function, leveraging the capabilities of SAP S/4HANA Finance.

Streamline financial processes, including financial planning, accounting, controlling, treasury management, and reporting.

Financial Reporting and Analysis

Design and generate financial reports and dashboards using SAP S/4HANA Finance, providing meaningful insights to support decision-making at various levels of the organization.

Data Integration and Management

Oversee the integration of financial data from various sources into the SAP S/4HANA Finance platform, ensuring data accuracy and consistency.

System Maintenance and Support

Monitor the performance of SAP S/4HANA Finance, proactively identifying and resolving any technical or functional issues.

Desirable education and years of experience:

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, Information Technology, or related field.

Extensive experience in implementing Supporting and optimizing SAP S4 Hana Finance solution in large scale Organizations.

Chartered Accountant is desirable.

8 to 12 Plus years of relevant experience in SAP Finance with minimum of 3+ years exp in SAP S4 Hana Implementations.

Required skills & desirable capability:

Technical Skills

Proficiency in SAP S/4HANA Finance functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modules

Deep Knowledge of SAP Finance modules are necessary, i.e., Financial Accounting (FI), Management Accounting (CO), Asset Accounting (AA), Project Systems (PS), Accounts Payables (AP), Accounts Receivables (AR), Joint Venture Accounting (JVA).

Financial Expertise

Strong understanding of financial accounting principles, financial reporting standards (e.g., IFRS, GAAP), and best practices in finance.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.