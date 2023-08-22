Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced SAP S/4HANA Finance Subject Matter Expert (SME) to join our organization. As an SME, you will play a critical role in leading the implementation, optimization, and support of SAP S/4HANA Finance solutions. Your expertise will be instrumental in streamlining financial processes, providing valuable insights, and ensuring the successful integration of financial data into the SAP S/4HANA Central Finance for consolidation and Group Reporting.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced SAP S/4HANA Finance Subject Matter Expert (SME) to join our organization. As an SME, you will play a critical role in leading the implementation, optimization, and support of SAP S/4HANA Finance solutions. Your expertise will be instrumental in streamlining financial processes, providing valuable insights, and ensuring the successful integration of financial data into the SAP S/4HANA Central Finance for consolidation and Group Reporting.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
SAP S/4HANA Finance Implementation
Financial Process Optimization
Financial Reporting and Analysis
Data Integration and Management
System Maintenance and Support
Desirable education and years of experience:
Required skills & desirable capability:
Technical Skills
Financial Expertise
Travel Requirement
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.