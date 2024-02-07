Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Sub Team:Description:As BP moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need to respond to constantly evolving customer needs and market dynamics whilst, using capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability. BP is on its digital journey and ERP is at the heart of it.Are you passionate about bringing together the world of ERP & Business to lead change?ERP team are a cross-collaborative team of authorities who build, integrate, handle and Maintain systems like SAP to drive the ERP for bp at rapid pace.You will need to solve complex business challenges whilst collaborating and coinnovating globally, backed by a culture that encourages creativity and curiosity,Team that cares and brings out the best in each other.Role Synopsis:We are currently seeking an experienced and knowledgeable SAP S/4HANA - Group Reporting Domain Expert (SME) to join our team.As an SME, you will be a crucial member of our ERP Transformation Team, responsible for driving the successful implementation and optimization of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting solution. Your expertise will play a pivotal role in streamlining financial reporting processes, ensuring compliance with global accounting standards, and providing valuable insights to support informed decision-making at the group level.This role is essential to achieving bp’s digital ambition of our high value ERP initiatives and the enablement of technologies and platforms that will support our finance transformation and net zero ambition.Key Accountabilities:SAP S4 Hana Group Reporting ImplementationLead and participate in the end-to-end implementation of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting, collaborating with multi-functional teams and external partners to understand the business requirements, including project planning, scoping, and resource allocation etc.Analyse business requirements, assess existing processes, and design efficient solutions using SAP Group Reporting functionalities.Configure and customize the SAP Group Reporting module to align with the organization's reporting needs.Financial Data Integration and ConsolidationDesign and be responsible for the integration of financial data from various sources into the SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting module, including usage of tools like GRDC.Ensure data accuracy, integrity, and consistency during the consolidation process.Develop and maintain consolidation rules, currency translation, and intercompany eliminations etc.Financial Reporting and AnalysisDesign and generate group-level financial, statutory and Tax reports, including income statements, balance sheets, cash flow statements, and other custom reports as required.Share a point of view in data analysis, enabling accurate financial forecasts, budgeting, and variance analysis.Support management with technical insights to aid strategic financial decision-making.Compliance and Governance:Ensure alignment to global accounting standards (e.g., IFRS) and regulatory requirements while configuring the SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting system.Establish and maintain financial controls, data security, and governance procedures for the platform.System Maintenance and Support:Manage the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the S/4HANA Group Reporting solutionSupervise the performance of SAP Group Reporting, proactively identifying and resolving any technical or functional issues.Collaborate and lead to address system enhancements, upgrades, and bug fixesProcess Optimisation and Improvements:Stay ahead of the latest developments in SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting and other relevant technologies.Find opportunities for process optimization, automation, and improvement within the finance and reporting domain.Continuously assess and improve financial processes and workflows using the capabilities of S/4HANA Group ReportingCollaborate with customers to see opportunities for automation and efficiency gains.Implement standard practices and industry standards to optimize financial reporting and analysis.Chip in bps Community of PracticeConduct training sessions and workshops for functional community, end-users and key partners to enhance their understanding of the SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting module.Act as an internal knowledge resource, hold bps intellectual property, build standard processes and providing guidance on financial reporting and analysis.Stay abreast of the latest advancements in S/4HANA Central Finance and financial technologies to facilitate continuous skill development.Education and Experience:Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in finance and accounting, information Technology or a related field with deep accounting, reporting and compliance knowledge.Chartered Accountant degree is desirable.Years of experience: 8-12 years of relevant experience in SAP Finance with a minimum of 3+ SAP Central Finance group reporting implementation experiencesTechnical Skills and other requirementsIn-depth knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modulesIn-depth knowledge of SAP's Financial Consolidation (FC) and Group Reporting Data Collection capabilitiesIn-depth knowledge and understanding ofSAP standard processes (1SG, 28B, 3LX & 4BV) for Group reportingSLT & real time data replicationAIF interface and error handlingICMR, Planning consolidations, eliminations, Global accounts, FS items, Data mapping, reporting rules & governanceMDG integration of Central Finance with SAP and other non-SAP solutionsGRDC and other possible mode of data loadGood understanding of SAP architecture and all interface technologies like IDOC, RFC and others.Solid understanding of Initial data load and real time data replication, Consolidation monitor monitoring and batch job monitoring etc.In-depth Knowledge of Month end quarter end processes.Deep understanding of business partner concept, document splitting key and value mapping and cost object mapping.Financial ExpertiseGood understanding of global accounting principles and financial reporting standards (e.g., IFRS, US GAAP)Ability to interpret sophisticated financial data and deliver actionable insights.Expertise in E2E finance processes supported by central finance including but not limited to central payment, open item management, credit management, intercompany transactions, consolidations, group & external reporting, Sox compliance etc...Analytical and Problem-Solving SkillsExcellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with attention to detail and accuracyCapacity to handle multiple priorities and deliver results in a fast-paced environment.Communication and CollaborationRequire good communication and social skills to work effectively with multi-functional teams and customers.Ability to translate technical concepts into user-friendly language for non-technical users.Project ManagementDemonstrated project management skills, leading successful implementations and handling project timelines.Preferred Skills:Certification in S4 Hana Finance, Central Finance or Group Reporting will be an added advantage.ABAP debugging skills will be an added advantage.Key BehavioursInsightful: Takes care of our people, our community, and our planetCurious: Seeks to explore and excelCreative: Invents the extraordinaryInclusive: Brings out the best in each other



Job Description:

Description:

As BP moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need to respond to constantly evolving customer needs and market dynamics whilst, using capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability. BP is on its digital journey and ERP is at the heart of it.

Are you passionate about bringing together the world of ERP & Business to lead change?

ERP team are a cross-collaborative team of authorities who build, integrate, handle and Maintain systems like SAP to drive the ERP for bp at rapid pace.

You will need to solve complex business challenges whilst collaborating and co

innovating globally, backed by a culture that encourages creativity and curiosity,

Team that cares and brings out the best in each other.

Role Synopsis:

We are currently seeking an experienced and knowledgeable SAP S/4HANA - Group Reporting Domain Expert (SME) to join our team.

As an SME, you will be a crucial member of our ERP Transformation Team, responsible for driving the successful implementation and optimization of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting solution. Your expertise will play a pivotal role in streamlining financial reporting processes, ensuring compliance with global accounting standards, and providing valuable insights to support informed decision-making at the group level.

This role is essential to achieving bp’s digital ambition of our high value ERP initiatives and the enablement of technologies and platforms that will support our finance transformation and net zero ambition.

Key Accountabilities:

SAP S4 Hana Group Reporting Implementation

Lead and participate in the end-to-end implementation of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting, collaborating with multi-functional teams and external partners to understand the business requirements, including project planning, scoping, and resource allocation etc.

Analyse business requirements, assess existing processes, and design efficient solutions using SAP Group Reporting functionalities.

Configure and customize the SAP Group Reporting module to align with the organization's reporting needs.

Financial Data Integration and Consolidation

Design and be responsible for the integration of financial data from various sources into the SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting module, including usage of tools like GRDC.

Ensure data accuracy, integrity, and consistency during the consolidation process.

Develop and maintain consolidation rules, currency translation, and intercompany eliminations etc.

Financial Reporting and Analysis

Design and generate group-level financial, statutory and Tax reports, including income statements, balance sheets, cash flow statements, and other custom reports as required.

Share a point of view in data analysis, enabling accurate financial forecasts, budgeting, and variance analysis.

Support management with technical insights to aid strategic financial decision-making.

Compliance and Governance:

Ensure alignment to global accounting standards (e.g., IFRS) and regulatory requirements while configuring the SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting system.

Establish and maintain financial controls, data security, and governance procedures for the platform.

System Maintenance and Support:

Manage the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the S/4HANA Group Reporting solution

Supervise the performance of SAP Group Reporting, proactively identifying and resolving any technical or functional issues.

Collaborate and lead to address system enhancements, upgrades, and bug fixes

Process Optimisation and Improvements:

Stay ahead of the latest developments in SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting and other relevant technologies.

Find opportunities for process optimization, automation, and improvement within the finance and reporting domain.

Continuously assess and improve financial processes and workflows using the capabilities of S/4HANA Group Reporting

Collaborate with customers to see opportunities for automation and efficiency gains.

Implement standard practices and industry standards to optimize financial reporting and analysis.

Chip in bps Community of Practice

Conduct training sessions and workshops for functional community, end-users and key partners to enhance their understanding of the SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting module.

Act as an internal knowledge resource, hold bps intellectual property, build standard processes and providing guidance on financial reporting and analysis.

Stay abreast of the latest advancements in S/4HANA Central Finance and financial technologies to facilitate continuous skill development.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in finance and accounting, information Technology or a related field with deep accounting, reporting and compliance knowledge.

Chartered Accountant degree is desirable.

Years of experience: 8-12 years of relevant experience in SAP Finance with a minimum of 3+ SAP Central Finance group reporting implementation experiences

Technical Skills and other requirements

In-depth knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modules

In-depth knowledge of SAP's Financial Consolidation (FC) and Group Reporting Data Collection capabilities

In-depth knowledge and understanding of

SAP standard processes (1SG, 28B, 3LX & 4BV) for Group reporting

SLT & real time data replication

AIF interface and error handling

ICMR, Planning consolidations, eliminations, Global accounts, FS items, Data mapping, reporting rules & governance

MDG integration of Central Finance with SAP and other non-SAP solutions

GRDC and other possible mode of data load

Good understanding of SAP architecture and all interface technologies like IDOC, RFC and others.

Solid understanding of Initial data load and real time data replication, Consolidation monitor monitoring and batch job monitoring etc.

In-depth Knowledge of Month end quarter end processes.

Deep understanding of business partner concept, document splitting key and value mapping and cost object mapping.

Financial Expertise

Good understanding of global accounting principles and financial reporting standards (e.g., IFRS, US GAAP)

Ability to interpret sophisticated financial data and deliver actionable insights.

Expertise in E2E finance processes supported by central finance including but not limited to central payment, open item management, credit management, intercompany transactions, consolidations, group & external reporting, Sox compliance etc...

Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with attention to detail and accuracy

Capacity to handle multiple priorities and deliver results in a fast-paced environment.

Communication and Collaboration

Require good communication and social skills to work effectively with multi-functional teams and customers.

Ability to translate technical concepts into user-friendly language for non-technical users.

Project Management

Demonstrated project management skills, leading successful implementations and handling project timelines.

Preferred Skills:

Certification in S4 Hana Finance, Central Finance or Group Reporting will be an added advantage.

ABAP debugging skills will be an added advantage.

Key Behaviours

Insightful: Takes care of our people, our community, and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Invents the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.