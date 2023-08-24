Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Job Description About the role The role of a SAP MDG technical/functional resource will play a pivotal part in the implementation, configuration and maintenance of our Master Data Governance solution. This role requires a strong blend of technical expertise and functional understanding of data management principles. They must have a strong understanding of master data governance concepts & processes and experience with SAP MDG modules such as Customer, Vendor and Finance. Responsibilities:- Technical · Design, develop, and implement Master Data Governance solutions using SAP MDG or similar tools. · Customise MDG workflows, data models, business rules, and data quality processes to meet specific business requirements. · Identify source system process intervention which requires data and process change at source · Collaborate with technical teams to integrate MDG with other systems, ensuring smooth data flow and consistency. · Develop and maintain scripts for data loading into MDG. · Troubleshoot technical issues, perform root cause analysis, and implement effective solutions. This includes performing code reviews prior to any deployment to production Functional · Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand data governance requirements and translate them into MDG configurations. · Define and implement data governance policies, standards, and procedures. · Develop and maintain data migration strategies. · Work with business stakeholders to establish data quality rules and validation criteria within MDG. · Actively work with the cross-divisional teams to reduce master data defects and develop processes that reduce non-value-added work · Provide support to DevOps team members and end-users on MDG processes and solutions · Contribute to the development of data governance strategies and roadmaps · Stay updated with the latest trends and developments in MDG and data management technologies. Job Requirements:- 6+ years of experience in SAP MDG configuration and implementation – preferably in Customer, Vendor and Finance Ability to work independently and as part of a team Technical · Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field. Master's degree is a plus. · Proven experience with implementing and configuring Master Data Governance solutions preferably Customer, Vendor and Finance domain. · Strong programming skills in languages such as ABAP, Java, or Python. Knowledge and understanding of Fiori, SAP UI5 and Odata would be good · System interfaces - Inbound/Outbound Interfaces across various systems using Distribution Rule Framework (DRF) – Data Transfer, IDOC, ALE, Key & Value Mapping · Familiarity with data integration methods and technologies (e.g., ETL processes, APIs, web services). · Experience with data modelling, data mapping, and data transformation techniques. · Knowledge of data quality concepts and tools. Functional · Solid understanding of data governance principles and best practices. · Ability to collaborate effectively with business stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into technical solutions. · Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with an eye for detail. · Excellent communication skills to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical audiences. · Experience working in cross-functional teams and managing project timelines. ·Relevant certifications in MDG, data management, or related areas are a plus.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.