Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing costs and stakeholder engagement, and identifying and addressing risks to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing costs and stakeholder engagement, and identifying and addressing risks to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.



Job Description:

What you will deliver:

You will be part of the Global SAP team that:

Deliver the solution design, configuration and customization of a system to meet the business process design and business requirements in line with the Product led organization.

Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers to validate business requirements then to drive common process and functional solutions globally.

Carry out the solution prototype and conduct a conference room pilot to validate the configuration design and explore fit/gap resolution options.

Complete the associated solution design document including the Configuration Rationale documentation.

Enter the configuration into the “gold” or master configuration client and prepare it for migration and transport to the next environment(s) as defined in the system landscape.

Coordinate/Participate in testing, including unit test, regression test and user acceptance test.

Complete all appropriate documentation required by the testers, deployment team and application support team What you will need to be successful: Essential Education: Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Engineering/ finance /MBA or equivalent education

9-11 years plus work experience

7 plus years of experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions

Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience.

SAP certification would be an added advantage. Essential experience and job requirements: Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer

In depth knowledge and proven experience in two or more digital solution, end-to-end complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management.

Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage.

Ability to understand the long-term (“big picture”) and short-term perspectives of situations, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and associated technical solutions.

Ability to evaluate solutions, compare different proposals given the main drives and help the team to execute and build

Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies is a must

Strong communication skill and demonstrated ability in building a good relationship with key business stakeholders

Expert in SAP FICO module

Excellent understanding of FI/MM integration in the area of inventory management, account determination, Goods receipt, Goods Issue and LIV processes.

Good understanding of EDI/IDocs, process codes, partner profiles

Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ODATA Service, ALE, UI5, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs, Mulesoft, Opentext etc.

Business process knowledge in eInvoicing, SAFT, Taxation

Experienced in writing detailed functional specifications, prepare test scenarios, write test scripts and perform end-to-end testing.

Awareness on S4Hana



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.