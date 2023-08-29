Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role:

As BP moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, within BP Castrol there is a need to transform planning to respond to rapidly changing customer needs and market dynamics whilst leveraging capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability.

BP Castrol is on its digital journey and rolling out SAP to countries by replacing the old ERP legacy systems. We would also be embarking on our S/4Hana implementation in the coming years.

You will be playing a key role in the design, implementation, and operations of the FICO solutions in SAP with strong Controlling experience.

You will be a technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will motivate and inspire a project delivery team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions.

The Solution Design Analyst will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. Will be expected to engage other IT&S teams such as bp's Central Finance, Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity.

As a part of our team, you will be able to apply your knowledge and skills to help our Business achieve their purpose. You will have the opportunity to work with numerous state-of-the-art devices and technologies and participate in international global projects.

BP is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allows our employees to reach their full potential.

What you will deliver:

Analysis and Design:

Elicit requirements from Product owners/business partners at all levels including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity, conflict, and duplication.

Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks.

Facilitate idea storming and process definition workshops with business partners at all levels based in different locations.

Configure key SAP systems and lead Vendor teams to support these configurations.

Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design.

Work with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions.

Use tools to manage requirements and traceability.

Manage cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring meaningful sign offs

Use data analysis techniques to make informed decisions and validate solutions backed with qualitative and quantitative data.

Project Delivery:

Design, configure and develop FICO solutions.

Support full project lifecycle deliveries including delivery and Early Life Support.

Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams.

Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review.

Deliver clear user communications.

Active participation in all aspects of an agile team; sprint planning and retrospectives, estimation sessions.

Break down large problems into incremental deliveries with clear benefits.

Operations

Help the Service manage incidents working in collaboration with our Service Partners and Business where needed.

Participate and contribute to Major Incident resolution to help restore business operations quickly reducing the overall impact.

Essential Education:

Commerce Background preferably a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant or an MBA Finance

SAP certification in FI and CO Product Costing and Material Ledger Transfer Pricing



Essential experience and job requirement:

9-11 years plus of work experience

6-7 years of experience as an SAP Functional consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP FICO solutions - hands on experience is a must.

Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience on FICO including Product Costing and Transfer Pricing.

Proficient in design and configuration of CO sub-modules - Controlling General Settings, Cost element Accounting, Cost Centre Accounting, Internal Order, Product Costing, Sales Order Costing and Profitability Analysis, Material Ledger with Actual Costing.

Proficient in Configuration of FI -modules - General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivables and Asset Accounting.

Experience on Integration of FI with other modules (MM & SD) including interface using IDOC and SAP PI.

Good Ability to conceptualize the business flow and design Functional/Technical Solution landscape on SAP

Practical experience of working in an iterative/Agile development environment (including sprint planning, daily scrums, reviews, and retrospectives)

A good communicator able to deliver your message patiently, effectively, and concisely at various levels including to senior management. Equally comfortable conversing about technical or business issues in either verbal or written form.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.