Job summary

Role Synopsis: Enterprise Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model BP is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to BP. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads. BP operates a discipline-based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time. You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business. You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise. As Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will be responsible for the day to day technical activities surrounding the lifecycle management, maintenance and configuration of the SUSELinux, SAP & Solution Manager environment following deployment standards in line with BP’s wider enterprise guidelines, providing support to the projects and production support staff and working as OneTeam within the Service Line and with the other teams. Essential Education: • Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree Essential Experience and Job Requirements: • A minimum of 10 years hands-on experience as a SAP Basis Engineer deploying and configuring Solution Manager systems in a large SuSELinux based SAP Landscape and with extensive experience with CHaRM, Focused Run and SuSELinux. • Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery. • Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level. • Experience in complex global ERP environments. • Experience of working with geographically dispersed teams including both internal and third-party staff in an agile delivery environment.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Role Synopsis:Enterprise Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines ModelBP is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to BP. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.BP operates a discipline-based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.As Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will be responsible for the day to day technical activities surrounding the lifecycle management, maintenance and configuration of the SUSELinux, SAP & Solution Manager environment following deployment standards in line with BP’s wider enterprise guidelines, providing support to the projects and production support staff and working as OneTeam within the Service Line and with the other teams.Essential Education:• Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degreeEssential Experience and Job Requirements:• A minimum of 10 years hands-on experience as a SAP Basis Engineer deploying and configuring Solution Manager systems in a large SuSELinux based SAP Landscape and with extensive experience with CHaRM, Focused Run and SuSELinux.• Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery.• Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level.• Experience in complex global ERP environments.• Experience of working with geographically dispersed teams including both internal and third-party staff in an agile delivery environment.



Job Description:



Role Synopsis:



Enterprise Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model

BP is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to BP. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

BP operates a discipline-based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

As Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will be responsible for the day to day technical activities surrounding the lifecycle management, maintenance and configuration of the SUSELinux, SAP & Solution Manager environment following deployment standards in line with BP’s wider enterprise guidelines, providing support to the projects and production support staff and working as OneTeam within the Service Line and with the other teams.



Essential Education:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

A minimum of 10 years hands-on experience as a SAP Basis Engineer deploying and configuring Solution Manager systems in a large SuSELinux based SAP Landscape and with extensive experience with CHaRM, Focused Run and SuSELinux.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level.

Experience in complex global ERP environments.

Experience of working with geographically dispersed teams including both internal and third-party staff in an agile delivery environment.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.