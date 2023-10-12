Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision.As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital guide bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape.This role is a member of the trading & shipping innovation & engineering market risk team.You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You are familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience.You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences.



Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

4+ years’ experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Led the development and design market risk calculation projects, exploring innovative solutions for market risk assessment.

Strong process capability to contribute to the end-to-end market risk products and services, and the calculations involved in value at risk (VaR).

Experience running systems in the AWS cloud and innovative technologies.

Experience on serverless technologies such as Apache Spark, AWS EMR, Databricks etc.

Strong knowledge of market risk assessment methodologies and financial modeling.

Proficiency in Python, MATLAB, and other relevant programming languages.

Provide technical guidance, mentorship, and leadership to a team of software engineers.

Delivery experience using Agile/Scrum and associated tools.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization located on multiple geographical locations.

Contribute to architectural decisions, ensuring scalability, performance, and security of software systems.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively across multiple time zones.

Continuous learning and improvement approach (for themselves and others) and be able to work autonomously.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and collaborators up to senior executive level.

Desirable criteria

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g., Python, Go, Java, C/C++) and understanding on Serverless technology

Acting as the primary SME and lead developer, providing technical guidance and expertise to project teams.

Ensured adherence to timelines and landmarks, managing the testing and production deployment phases efficiently.

Knowledge on cloud platform (Azure/AWS)

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Core Skills Expectations:

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile approach and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Technical Specialism - The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area.

User centric approach - Modern Agile practices to prioritize user-centricity. Ability to focus on delivering value to end-users and customers.

Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation, and relevant standards.

CI/CD practices - The practice of tracking and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. Understanding on building CI/CD pipelines, this includes the use of standard methodologies such as using pull requests and trunk-based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks.

Testing and Quality Assurance - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific landmark (waterfall).

Coaching - Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

Collaboration - The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities, and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and high performance can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric.

Facilitation - Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agile Methodology, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apache Spark, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Market Risk, Microsoft Azure Databricks, Problem Solving, Value at Risk (VaR)



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.