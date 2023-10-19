Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Role Synopsis

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you work within a digital team to manage and operate China Identity & Access Management platform which underpins bp China’s digital and security foundation.

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

5 - 8 Years experience in technology specialism.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Candidate shall have broad awareness of the following functional Skills

The IAM Engineer should possess awareness of business process analysis and requirements gathering for IAM projects.

Experience in preparing Design Document and System Requirement document.

The IAM Engineer should have high level understanding of privacy regulations and their application to IAM systems.

The IAM Engineer should possess good knowledge in identity data management, including data governance, integration, and analytics.

The IAM Engineer should have awareness of IAM audit processes, controls, and compliance frameworks.

The IAM Engineer should have a good understanding of IAM frameworks, protocols, and standards, along with practical experience in implementing IAM solutions.

Candidate shall have good familiarity in the following Technical areas

Identity and Access Management Systems

Experience in working with market leading Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) solutions for example Saviynt, ForgeRock, Sailpoint etc.

Experience in integrating IAM systems with diverse applications, platforms, and technologies.

Authentication and Authorization Mechanisms

Experience in advanced authentication and authorization mechanisms, including risk-based authentication and attribute-based access control

Familiarity with secure SSO solutions

Directory Services and Identity Repositories

Experience working with directory services and identity repositories.

Awareness of identity attribute management and schema customization.

Scripting/Programming

Expert-level proficiency in scripting or programming languages for automation and customization within IAM systems.

Ability to develop complex scripts and customize IAM solutions to meet specific business requirements.

In-depth understanding of API integration and customization for advanced IAM system configurations.

Desirable criteria

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Security & Compliance

knowledge of security measures, controls, and best practices within IAM systems

Ability to conduct security assessments and implement vulnerability management strategies.

Infrastructure and Network Security

Awareness of network security concepts and secure infrastructure configurations specific to IAM systems.

Familiarity with disaster recovery and business continuity activities for IAM environments.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



