Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. You will be part of the Salesforce Centre for Enablement team that provides platform governance and enablement to product teams across all bp as well as encouraging awareness and adoption of Salesforce across the organization. This role is instrumental in reinventing the digital experience by redefining end user access to technology using high productivity development tools. Enterprise Technology Engineers in this space are responsible for providing support and solutions to professional and citizen developers in bp. In this role you will have the opportunity to apply your technical skills in application development, platform engineering and automation. To promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guide rails to operate safely. This role will help build maturity and forge greater adoption of Agile delivery across bp



Job Description:

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

What you will bring:

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile demeanor and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Technical Specialism - The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area.

Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.

Source control and code management - The practice of tracking and leading changes to code to help to resolve issues when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of standard methodologies such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks.

Testing and Quality Assurance - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production.Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific turning point (waterfall).

Coaching - Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability o ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

Collaboration - collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and dedication can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric

Facilitation - Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner

Mentoring - Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance.

What you will have:

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Shown talent in applying Salesforce CLI for effective management

Have hands-on experience with development methodologies to ensure efficient version control, collaboration, and deployment of software solutions."

Consistent track record of effectively using command-line interfaces (CLI) for data management tasks, showcasing their ability to manipulate and maintain datasets efficiently.

Educated to Bachelor (or equivalent) in computer science, software engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Salesforce Certifications: The candidate should possess one or more Salesforce certifications such as Certified Salesforce Developer, Certified Salesforce Administrator, Certified Salesforce Architect, or any other Salesforce-related certifications.

Technical Skills: A strong understanding of programming languages such as Java, Apex, Visualforce, and SOQL, as well as experience with Salesforce's platform and architecture.

Soft Skills: Excellent communication, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills, as well as the ability to work reliably in a team and lead multiple tasks.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Skills:

