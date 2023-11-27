Job summary

Job Description:

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a leading member in the team providing custom-built or re-engineered cloud-based IT solutions for internal and external bp customers.

You will collaborate with agile solution delivery teams and lead cloud migration teams across bp, while mentoring more junior engineers and other bp colleagues eager to learn about cloud technologies.

You will work within the broader team to contribute to cloud vision and maximise the value realised by current technical platforms and emerging technologies. Strong themes running throughout Cloud Engineering include contributing to technical design for modernising existing systems and engineering new systems; providing thought leadership around new cloud technologies as well as building for operational integrity at scale; automating manual activity; consulting on cloud resource optimisation and enabling speed to value.

You’ll be part of bp’s Compute Platforms, the group responsible for computing platforms and services with a portfolio covering technologies that include on premise data centres, cloud infrastructure and services, high-performance computing, databases, and supporting services.

Key Accountabilities

Customer Engagement – Candidate should be able to communicate effectively and will be expected to consult and lead small/medium projects from a technical point of view

You should be comfortable working on Azure/AWS Cloud Services.

You will work according to bp’s engineering practices, including Internet protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, design, and operations processes.

You will be expected to do System Discovery, Analysis, Design and Documentation

Collaborate with agile solution delivery teams to deliver new applications

Lead cloud migration teams and application support teams, sometimes working hands on, to migrate applications.

You will be well versed in Application Migration processes, practices and tools

PowerShell, ARM or CloudFormation knowledge is expected and Ansible knowledge is beneficial.

Terraform (IaC) knowledge is required

Azure DevOps knowledge would be required

Conduct peer review on engineering designs and participate in technical reviews

Work with, develop and mentor junior resources on projects and / or squads you are assigned

Work in Agile environment. Discuss with Product Owner to refine user stories, participate in sprint ceremonies, identify tasks to accomplish the user story and story-point estimations

Work with members of the team or in a squad to deliver services to our customers. This can be in the form of migrations to cloud, containers of both.

Engage with other DE&O stakeholders, such as Project Managers, Architecture, Networking, Digital Security etc. to ensure solution acceptance

Desirable Education

A Bachelor’s Degree in any field of study

One or more current certifications in Azure or AWS Cloud

Desirable Experience and Capability

Years of experience: a minimum of 4 years with a four-year bachelor’s degree, otherwise, 8+ years of relevant/IT experience.

Required Criteria:

As a bp Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you should be comfortable with:

Cloud Technologies & Associated Tooling

DevOps & Agile Practices

Terraform (IaC).

Azure DevOps services (Repo, Pipeline, Board, Artifact)

Networking, Content Delivery and Network related security

VMs, Load Balancers, Auto Scaling, Application hosting etc.

Databases and Storage

Various Cloud Gateways and Messaging capabilities

Backup and Disaster Recovery concepts

Security, Identity and Compliance concepts and standards

System Design best practices

Containers & container Orchestration knowledge is beneficial.

Data and Analytics knowledge is beneficial.

AI, Machine Learning, IoT knowledge is beneficial.

Building CI/CD pipelines in Cloud using technologies like Azure DevOps by integrating with GitHub, Jenkins, Bit Bucket, JFrog etc.

Windows and/or Linux operating system accreditation or equivalent experience

Automated testing of secure infrastructure with a focus on Unit, Functional, and Load testing

Highly Beneficial

Apps discovery

Apps Migration from either. On Prem to any cloud Cloud to Cloud Container to Container On cloud to container and the microservices architecture & ecosystem

Mentoring & development / people skills are a plus

Team player who wants to automate where appropriate

Wants to improve the user and customer experience overall

Key Behaviours:

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



