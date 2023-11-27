Job summary
Entity:
Innovation & Engineering
Job Family Group:
IT&S Group
Job Summary:
Grade H
As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a leading member in the team providing custom-built or re-engineered cloud-based IT solutions for internal and external bp customers.
You will collaborate with agile solution delivery teams and lead cloud migration teams across bp, while mentoring more junior engineers and other bp colleagues eager to learn about cloud technologies.
You will work within the broader team to contribute to cloud vision and maximise the value realised by current technical platforms and emerging technologies. Strong themes running throughout Cloud Engineering include contributing to technical design for modernising existing systems and engineering new systems; providing thought leadership around new cloud technologies as well as building for operational integrity at scale; automating manual activity; consulting on cloud resource optimisation and enabling speed to value.
You’ll be part of bp’s Compute Platforms, the group responsible for computing platforms and services with a portfolio covering technologies that include on premise data centres, cloud infrastructure and services, high-performance computing, databases, and supporting services.
Key Accountabilities
Customer Engagement – Candidate should be able to communicate effectively and will be expected to consult and lead small/medium projects from a technical point of view
You should be comfortable working on Azure/AWS Cloud Services.
You will work according to bp’s engineering practices, including Internet protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, design, and operations processes.
You will be expected to do System Discovery, Analysis, Design and Documentation
Collaborate with agile solution delivery teams to deliver new applications
Lead cloud migration teams and application support teams, sometimes working hands on, to migrate applications.
You will be well versed in Application Migration processes, practices and tools
PowerShell, ARM or CloudFormation knowledge is expected and Ansible knowledge is beneficial.
Terraform (IaC) knowledge is required
Azure DevOps knowledge would be required
Conduct peer review on engineering designs and participate in technical reviews
Work with, develop and mentor junior resources on projects and / or squads you are assigned
Work in Agile environment. Discuss with Product Owner to refine user stories, participate in sprint ceremonies, identify tasks to accomplish the user story and story-point estimations
Work with members of the team or in a squad to deliver services to our customers. This can be in the form of migrations to cloud, containers of both.
Engage with other DE&O stakeholders, such as Project Managers, Architecture, Networking, Digital Security etc. to ensure solution acceptance
Desirable Education
A Bachelor’s Degree in any field of study
One or more current certifications in Azure or AWS Cloud
Desirable Experience and Capability
Years of experience: a minimum of 4 years with a four-year bachelor’s degree, otherwise, 8+ years of relevant/IT experience.
Required Criteria:
As a bp Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you should be comfortable with:
Cloud Technologies & Associated Tooling
DevOps & Agile Practices
Terraform (IaC).
Azure DevOps services (Repo, Pipeline, Board, Artifact)
Networking, Content Delivery and Network related security
VMs, Load Balancers, Auto Scaling, Application hosting etc.
Databases and Storage
Various Cloud Gateways and Messaging capabilities
Backup and Disaster Recovery concepts
Security, Identity and Compliance concepts and standards
System Design best practices
Containers & container Orchestration knowledge is beneficial.
Data and Analytics knowledge is beneficial.
AI, Machine Learning, IoT knowledge is beneficial.
Building CI/CD pipelines in Cloud using technologies like Azure DevOps by integrating with GitHub, Jenkins, Bit Bucket, JFrog etc.
Windows and/or Linux operating system accreditation or equivalent experience
Automated testing of secure infrastructure with a focus on Unit, Functional, and Load testing
Highly Beneficial
Apps discovery
Apps Migration from either.
On Prem to any cloud
Cloud to Cloud
Container to Container
On cloud to container and the microservices architecture & ecosystem
Mentoring & development / people skills are a plus
Team player who wants to automate where appropriate
Wants to improve the user and customer experience overall
Key Behaviours:
Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet
Curious: Seeks to explore and excel
Creative: Imagines the extraordinary
Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other
Job Description:
As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a leading member in the team providing custom-built or re-engineered cloud-based IT solutions for internal and external bp customers.
You will collaborate with agile solution delivery teams and lead cloud migration teams across bp, while mentoring more junior engineers and other bp colleagues eager to learn about cloud technologies.
You will work within the broader team to contribute to cloud vision and maximise the value realised by current technical platforms and emerging technologies. Strong themes running throughout Cloud Engineering include contributing to technical design for modernising existing systems and engineering new systems; providing thought leadership around new cloud technologies as well as building for operational integrity at scale; automating manual activity; consulting on cloud resource optimisation and enabling speed to value.
You’ll be part of bp’s Compute Platforms, the group responsible for computing platforms and services with a portfolio covering technologies that include on premise data centres, cloud infrastructure and services, high-performance computing, databases, and supporting services.
Key Accountabilities
- Customer Engagement – Candidate should be able to communicate effectively and will be expected to consult and lead small/medium projects from a technical point of view
- You should be comfortable working on Azure/AWS Cloud Services.
- You will work according to bp’s engineering practices, including Internet protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, design, and operations processes.
- You will be expected to do System Discovery, Analysis, Design and Documentation
- Collaborate with agile solution delivery teams to deliver new applications
- Lead cloud migration teams and application support teams, sometimes working hands on, to migrate applications.
- You will be well versed in Application Migration processes, practices and tools
- PowerShell, ARM or CloudFormation knowledge is expected and Ansible knowledge is beneficial.
- Terraform (IaC) knowledge is required
- Azure DevOps knowledge would be required
- Conduct peer review on engineering designs and participate in technical reviews
- Work with, develop and mentor junior resources on projects and / or squads you are assigned
- Work in Agile environment. Discuss with Product Owner to refine user stories, participate in sprint ceremonies, identify tasks to accomplish the user story and story-point estimations
- Work with members of the team or in a squad to deliver services to our customers. This can be in the form of migrations to cloud, containers of both.
- Engage with other DE&O stakeholders, such as Project Managers, Architecture, Networking, Digital Security etc. to ensure solution acceptance
Desirable Education
- A Bachelor’s Degree in any field of study
- One or more current certifications in Azure or AWS Cloud
Desirable Experience and Capability
Years of experience: a minimum of 4 years with a four-year bachelor’s degree, otherwise, 8+ years of relevant/IT experience.
Required Criteria:
As a bp Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you should be comfortable with:
- Cloud Technologies & Associated Tooling
- DevOps & Agile Practices
- Terraform (IaC).
- Azure DevOps services (Repo, Pipeline, Board, Artifact)
- Networking, Content Delivery and Network related security
- VMs, Load Balancers, Auto Scaling, Application hosting etc.
- Databases and Storage
- Various Cloud Gateways and Messaging capabilities
- Backup and Disaster Recovery concepts
- Security, Identity and Compliance concepts and standards
- System Design best practices
- Containers & container Orchestration knowledge is beneficial.
- Data and Analytics knowledge is beneficial.
- AI, Machine Learning, IoT knowledge is beneficial.
- Building CI/CD pipelines in Cloud using technologies like Azure DevOps by integrating with GitHub, Jenkins, Bit Bucket, JFrog etc.
- Windows and/or Linux operating system accreditation or equivalent experience
- Automated testing of secure infrastructure with a focus on Unit, Functional, and Load testing
Highly Beneficial
- Apps discovery
- Apps Migration from either.
- On Prem to any cloud
- Cloud to Cloud
- Container to Container
- On cloud to container and the microservices architecture & ecosystem
- Mentoring & development / people skills are a plus
- Team player who wants to automate where appropriate
- Wants to improve the user and customer experience overall
Key Behaviours:
- Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet
- Curious: Seeks to explore and excel
- Creative: Imagines the extraordinary
- Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other
Travel Requirement
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
Skills:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.