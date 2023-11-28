Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ072048
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering


Job Family Group:

IT&S Group


Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.


Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

  • Provide technical leadership in platform and product lifecycle from planning, designing, installing, testing and implementing solutions.
  • Possess deep-knowledge and experience on ServiceNow platform as a domain expertise who can interpret and validate technical specifications and designs with consistency to standard process
  • Ensures  effective  impact  analysis  of  all  technical  changes  (including  upgrades  and  patching),  with consistency  and  conformance  to  ServiceNow  best  practices  for  architecture,  data,  integrations  and processes, as well as performing review and guidance to the development teams.
  • Lead platform technical solution delivery (including platform configuration, upgrades, enhancements, security and/or integration)
  • Define and review solution information assets such as user documentation
  • Create test plans and coordinates test activities, including unit testing, system testing, and user acceptance testing
  •  Work with collaborators to plans, develops, and delivers comprehensive learning programs to drive improvement and adoption of platform
  • Work with wider digital teams with own deep domain expertise to support resolution of issues, incidents, problems and handle operational blocking issues

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

  • Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree
  • Certified ServiceNow System Administrator
  • Certified Implementation Specialist on Technology Workflow or Creator Workflow products is a plus
  • Certified ServiceNow Application Developer or equivalent experience
  • ITIL v3/v4 Certification or equivalent practical experience
  • Proven  hands-on  experience  (at  least  5  years)  on  ServiceNow  platform  administration  focus  on  Technology Workflow or Creator Workflow products
  • Demonstrable  Knowledge  in  the  application  of  modern  Service  Delivery  methods  -  Site  Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery
  • Strong  Communications  skills  and  a  high  ‘EQ’  with  the  ability  to  operate  across  complex  business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level
  • Strong understanding of Configuration Management and CSDM 4.0
  • Strong understanding in Business Rules, Workflow, Script Includes, UI Actions, Scheduled Jobs - all development and scripting aspects on the ServiceNow platform
  • Strong understanding of integration standards, database hierarchies, design, and implementation
  • Experience  on  web  services  Integration  (SOAP,  REST,  and  JSON)  and  good  understanding  of  web  programming (AngularJS, React, CSS, XML)
  • Experience on PowerShell and other related technologies used in networking and infrastructure administration.
  • Strong  problem  solving  skills  with  commitment  to  work  collaboratively  in  a  team  environment  and  communicate effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
  • Experience of working in a complex multi-vendor / multi-cultural environment
  • Keen eye for gaps, complexity reduction and simplification without compromising requirements.
  • Good grounding in business acumen and ability to think out of the box

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)
Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

