Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Grade H

Role Synopsis

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) / Intelligent Asset Management (IAM) senior technology engineer to join our organization. As senior technology engineer, you will play a critical role in leading the design, development, configuration, integration, testing and ultimate implementation and support of our Asset Management solutions. Your expertise will be instrumental in building a core Asset Management foundation for our ERP transformation program.

If you have a strong background in SAP S/4HANA EAM and IAM and a passion for implementing technology solutions to support business processes, we welcome your application to join our team as a Senior Technology Engineer in this critical area.



Key Accountabilities

• Solution Design & Implementation: Lead the design and implementation of SAP EAM / IAM and related solutions aligned with business needs, ensuring they comply with industry standards and best practices.

• Business Process Analysis: Analyze current asset management processes, identify gaps, and recommend improvements or optimizations using SAP EAM / IAM functionalities.

• Requirement Gathering & Documentation: Interact closely with stakeholders to gather business requirements, translate them into functional and/or technical specifications, and document them for implementation.

• Configuration & Customization: Oversee the configuration and customization of SAP EAM / IAM modules, ensuring they meet specified requirements and align with business processes.

• Integration & Interface Management: Manage integration points between SAP EAM and IAM modules and other systems in the landscape. Ensure seamless communication and data flow between EAM and IAM solutions and other connected systems.

• Testing & Quality Assurance: Oversee and support the development of test scenarios, testing procedures, and ensure the quality and functionality of the SAP EAM / IAM solution before deployment.

• User Training & Support: Oversee and support user training sessions to familiarize stakeholders with the new SAP EAM / IAM system and provide ongoing support post-implementation.

• Change Management: Collaborate with change management teams to ensure a smooth transition to the new SAP EAM / IAM system, mitigating resistance and maximizing user adoption.

• Collaboration & Communication: Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and technical teams, ensuring effective communication and alignment throughout the implementation process.

• Continuous Improvement: Monitor the performance of the system post-implementation, gather feedback, and identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

• Vendor/Partner Management: Collaborate with external vendors or partners involved in the implementation, ensuring deliverables meet expectations and timelines.

• Knowledge Sharing: Share best practices, lessons learned, and insights gained from the implementation with relevant teams for organizational learning and improvement.

As an SAP EAM / IAM Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, your role is critical in bridging business requirements with SAP capabilities, ensuring the effective utilization of these functionalities to enhance asset management processes and drive operational efficiency.

Desirable Education

• Bachelors Degree in Engineering or Computer Science or equivalent.

• Certification in SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Asset Management (or equivalent) and other cloud based solutions within SAP S/4HANA Intelligent Asset Management

Desirable Experience and Capability

• Years of experience: 8 to 12+ years of experience in SAP Plant Maintenance and Enterprise Asset Management with minimum of 5 years experience specifically in SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Asset Management and Intelligent Asset Management

Required Criteria

• Asset Management Domain Knowledge: Understanding of asset management principles, maintenance strategies, and best practices in asset-intensive industries.

• Business Process Analysis: Ability to analyze business processes, identify gaps, and propose solutions that align with business objectives.

• SAP EAM Modules Mastery: In-depth knowledge of SAP EAM functionalities, including but not limited to: Equipment Master, Functional Location Hierarchy, Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Maintenance Plans, Task Lists, Bills of Material, Work Center, etc.

• Configuration and Customization: Hands-on experience in configuring SAP S/4HANA SAP EAM, IAM and related modules including Fiori activation to suit specific business needs.

• Integration Knowledge: Understanding of integration points between SAP EAM modules and other SAP modules (such as PM, MM, FI/CO) and external systems.

• Implementation Experience: Proven experience in multiple SAP S/4HANA SAP EAM / IAM implementation projects, from requirement gathering to go-live and support phases.

• Stakeholder Management: Ability to liaise effectively with stakeholders across various levels of the organization to gather requirements and communicate solutions.

• Team Collaboration: Capability to work collaboratively within cross-functional teams and with technical consultants for seamless project execution.

Preferred Skills:

• Knowledge of other key products in the SAP Asset Management space, including: SAP Asset Performance Management, SAP Business Network Asset Collaboration, SAP Service and Asset Manager

• Knowledge and configuration experience of other SAP modules including SAP MM and FICO

• Knowledge of master data tools around asset management, i.e. MDG for Asset Management

• Knowledge and/or experience with other key non-SAP applications within asset management: GE APM (Meridium), Primavera/Maxavera, Permit Vision (Control of Work) and Bentley Assetwise ALIM

• Candidate should have good communication and verbal skills.

• ABAP debugging skills will be an added advantage.

Key Behaviours

• Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

• Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

• Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

• Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



