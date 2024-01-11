Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing costs and stakeholder engagement, and identifying and addressing risks to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role:

A fantastic opportunity to join a truly Global and experienced team with a track record for delivery and increasingly in demand across bp’s Global businesses. As bp moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, within bp Customer and Products, there is a need to further simplify our ERP landscape as well as responding to the rapidly changing customer needs and market dynamics.

We are part of the Enterprise Technology & Service Engineering Discipline. Our disciplines provide technology expertise and delivers enterprise scale solutions across our business. We bring deep technical specialism in the technologies and platforms which are at the core of our Digital business. Experts also in the integration and operation of technologies from the global market. We develop, configure and operate our solutions to global scale to meet the evolving needs of the Energy Transition. We partner with Digital technology and the skills they bring to our product teams. Our success is 100% linked to the success of our Products and the experience of our customers. What you will deliver: Deliver the solution design, configuration and customization of a system to meet the business process design and business requirements in line with the Product led organization.

Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers to validate business requirements then to drive common process and functional solutions globally.

Carry out the solution prototype and conduct a conference room pilot to validate the configuration design and explore fit/gap resolution options.

Complete the associated solution design document including the Configuration Rationale documentation.

Enter the configuration into the “gold” or master configuration client and prepare it for migration and transport to the next environment(s) as defined in the system landscape.

Coordinate/Participate in testing, including unit test, regression test and user acceptance test.

Complete all appropriate documentation required by the testers, deployment team and application support team. Essential Education: Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Engineering, IT or equivalent education 8 years plus work experience

5+years of experience as a SAP consultant. REFX functional experience and deep understanding of integration with FICO module.

Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience

SAP certification would be an added advantage Essential experience and job requirements: Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer

In depth knowledge and proven experience in two or more digital solution, end-to-end complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management.

Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage

Proven experience in ability to be adaptable and to align your skills with what the market needs and flexible to learn new systems or core business process and deliver digital solution in fast pace

Ability to understand the long-term (“big picture”) and short-term perspectives of situations, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and associated technical solutions

Ability to evaluate solutions, compare different proposals given the main drives and help the team to execute and build

Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies is a must

Strong communication skill and demonstrated ability in building a good relationship with key business stakeholders

Expert in SAP REFX module, specifically contract and business entity objects.

Experience in SAP FICO would be an advantage.

Experience in SAP SSR would be an advantage.

Experience in IS-OIL Downstream (MRN, BRDP)

Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ODATA Service, ALE, UI5, and SAP integration with SAP BTP, APIs, Mulesoft, Opentext etc.

Business process knowledge in eInvoicing, SAFT, Taxation

Awareness on S4Hana



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.