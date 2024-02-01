Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Grade Hbp has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.



Job Description:

With the ERP transformation project underway for the next 8+ years, it is imperative that the transition to a Clean Core for the new S/4 HANA based landscape has dedicated focus and is managed correctly to ensure upgrade stability and low custom object maintenance. Without this focus, we risk significant technical debt costs of maintaining legacy based solutions on new systems and not innovating on a modern, cloud compliant landscape

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer in the SAP Platforms team, you will be responsible for managing the security and quality assurance of SAP development activities across the SAP landscape. Primarily this will involve the ABAP based systems (on premise, private tenant, public tenant as well as BTP based) but over time this is likely to expand to non ABAP development within the SAP BTP landscape as well (CAP, APIM, CPI). You will be working within the Standards and Operational Excellence team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspects of the product delivery and operations. As the team name suggests, you promote best practice and uphold development standards via tooling, governance and automation. You will be responsible for reshaping, monitoring and optimising the landscape wide quality assurance process and as such will be required to work with all development teams, challenging and guiding them in equal measures to ensure their developed solutions conform to bp's development standards/best practices and are 'Right First time' and 'Fit For Purpose'.

- Responsible for the day to day operation of the Central ABAP Test Cockpit (On Premise and Cloud versions)

- Play a key role in the governance of new development across the SAP landscape and enforce development standards set by the SAP Development SME

- Monitor (and challenge where appropriate) all requested exemptions for all systems

- Creates/schedules/manages all central check runs for system specific inspections

- Collaborates with developers/leads/managers of all systems and educates when required to enable best-in-class practices to be applied

- Maintains the central check variant and adjusts as necessary

- Focuses on Clean Core and ABAP Unit specific variants to guide development and enable easier S/4 migrations

- Provides KPI/OKR reports on both global and system specific findings/exemptions to be consumed by SAP Platforms and wider management

- Proactively seek improvements to the current quality assurance solution and implement as appropriate

Essential Education

- Computer Science degree or equivalent skills/knowledge

Essential experience and job requirements

- Strong development skills, primarily in ABAP but experience of other languages such as Java, Javascript or Python also highly desirable

- Understanding of ABAP Cloud, 3 Tier Architecture and Clean Core concepts

- Knowledge of BTP and a willingness to learn key areas such as Integration Suite, Cloud Application Programming and SAP Build to a level deep enough to provide governance

- A 'best practice ethos' i.e. always striving for the best solution designed for maintainability, quality, performance, security and adherence to development standards

- Facilitation, negotiation, and de-escalation skills in order to foster collaborative relationships with product owners and development leads alike

- Understanding, communicating and driving key department performance indicators (KPIs) and objectives and key results (OKRs)

- Excellent data analysis skills (Excel, PowerBI) and the ability to produce metrics and scorecards for management consumption

- Proactive in nature and always looking improve on the status quo



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.