Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

BP is undergoing a transformation with digital capabilities at the core. As an Endur Technology Engineer, your expertise in Endur and trading will be crucial. You will be part of BP’s Gas and Power Trading division, focusing on the Endur trading and risk management platform. Your knowledge of commodity trading and ERTM systems will be essential. Familiarity with the business application of these technologies and Agile technology delivery and DevOps is required.

BP operates a discipline-based organization, meaning Endur Technology Engineers may work in various areas based on skills and business needs. Your specialist skills will support immediate business demand and enable your growth over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement, fostering innovation and optimizing operational efficiency and user experience. Your curiosity drives you to learn new technologies, trends, and methods, applying this knowledge to enhance BP’s standards and the Engineering Community's capabilities.

You embrace change and agility, adapting to our evolving world. As an effective team member, you look beyond your area to consider the bigger picture and others' perspectives, understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek feedback on your impact and effectiveness. Well-organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches to complete tasks on time, using good judgment to respond to situations as they arise.

European Gas & Power (EGP) is central to BP’s transition from oil to renewable energy, based in Canary Wharf, London. The gas business provides base load capacity and meets peak demand, while the power business invests heavily in wind and solar. BP aims to reach 12GW of renewable power by 2030, one-third of the UK’s current demand.

Key Accountabilities:

Prioritize the safety of our people and customers, advocating a culture of security and safety.

Collaborate with multi-disciplinary teams, including Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product Owners, to deliver value.

Work with vendors and partners to optimize technology platform usage and value.

Ensure operational integrity, compliance with architectural and security standards, and policy controls.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures, maintaining system information and architecture diagrams.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics, or a numerate degree.

Essential Experience:

Proven experience with OpenLink Endur, especially in Gas, Power, and Emissions markets.

Experience in Endur configuration, including deal modeling, valuation, risk management, confirmations, settlement/invoicing, and physical scheduling.

Familiarity with the business use cases of these technologies, Agile technology delivery, and DevOps.

Knowledge of the Endur schema and data model, including components like grid architecture, modules/managers, and domain services.

Experience collaborating with business analysts, developers, testers, and business functions to design and implement efficient solutions.

Hands-on experience across the trading floor (Front/Mid/Back office).

Experience in globally traded markets, preferably physical commodities.

Implementing test regimes to ensure solution quality.

Working with hybrid teams using scrum methodology.

Strong communication skills and high emotional intelligence, with the ability to operate across complex business environments up to the executive level.

Desirable Experience:

Experience in European gas and power markets.

Endur system configuration for Power, CO2, GO, and Nat Gas Portfolios.

Collaborating with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape meeting business requirements.

Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for systems connecting to Endur.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



