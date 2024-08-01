Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job Family Group:IT&S Group
Job Description:
BP is undergoing a transformation with digital capabilities at the core. As an Endur Technology Engineer, your expertise in Endur and trading will be crucial. You will be part of BP’s Gas and Power Trading division, focusing on the Endur trading and risk management platform. Your knowledge of commodity trading and ERTM systems will be essential. Familiarity with the business application of these technologies and Agile technology delivery and DevOps is required.
BP operates a discipline-based organization, meaning Endur Technology Engineers may work in various areas based on skills and business needs. Your specialist skills will support immediate business demand and enable your growth over time.
You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement, fostering innovation and optimizing operational efficiency and user experience. Your curiosity drives you to learn new technologies, trends, and methods, applying this knowledge to enhance BP’s standards and the Engineering Community's capabilities.
You embrace change and agility, adapting to our evolving world. As an effective team member, you look beyond your area to consider the bigger picture and others' perspectives, understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek feedback on your impact and effectiveness. Well-organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches to complete tasks on time, using good judgment to respond to situations as they arise.
European Gas & Power (EGP) is central to BP’s transition from oil to renewable energy, based in Canary Wharf, London. The gas business provides base load capacity and meets peak demand, while the power business invests heavily in wind and solar. BP aims to reach 12GW of renewable power by 2030, one-third of the UK’s current demand.
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
