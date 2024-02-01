This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you get to be part of our exciting distributed team of network professionals. Your will ensure that our suppliers and partners are performing at their best, maintaining the operational integrity we're striving for. Working with stakeholders, you in the mix, helping transform our businesses in ANZ to make bp a true Integrated Energy Company.



You'll be right on the cutting edge, designing, planning, implementing, and solving all sorts of network solutions and lead all aspects of running one of the biggest networks connecting bp globally, linking up everything from offshore production facilities and ships to EV charging hubs and retail stations. It's like being at the heart of the action, playing a crucial role in crafting the robust network that supports bp's operations all around the world.



Some of your responsibilities include :

Optimize technology platform usage with vendors and partners.

Ensure operational integrity, compliance, and policy controls.

Design, plan, and implement sophisticated network solutions.

Implement and manage network security measures, conduct security assessments, and supervise for breaches.

Supervise and optimize network performance, conduct capacity planning, and implement quality of service policies.

Maintain accurate network documentation and deploy monitoring tools.

Implement network automation and orchestration solutions.

Manage service providers, capture stakeholder feedback, and act as an escalation point.



About you -

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems, or a related field.

Preferred certifications: JNCIA, JNCIS, CCNA, CCNP, and ITIL.

5 to 10 years of experience in a networking role.

Knowledge of modern Service Delivery methods, including Site Reliability Engineering and traditional ITIL.

Proficient in network protocols (TCP/IP, OSPF, BGP) and hardware (routers, switches, firewalls).

Proven understanding of networking fundamentals and troubleshooting tools.



What's in it for you -

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 8% Kiwi saver, Global Share match, fuel discounts & Health Insurance

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.