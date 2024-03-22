Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need to respond to constantly evolving customer needs and market dynamics whilst, maximising capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability. bp is on its digital journey and ERP is at the heart of it.

bp is implementing the SAP S/4HANA based Cash & Banking solution. It enables bp to operate a smaller number of strategic banks for cash management and transactional banking with a centralised standard operating model, powered by a single digital solution, the Cash and Banking (C&B) Hub. The C&B application and processes create additional value to bp by improving cash and liquidity management and mitigate operational risk by improving security, control, and reliability.

Are you passionate about bringing together the world of ERP & Business to inspire change? The I&E team supporting the S/4HANA landscape and Cash & Baking solution is a cross-collaborative team of guides who build, integrate, improve, handle, and maintain systems like SAP to drive and run the ERP for bp at rapid pace, backed by a culture that encourages creativity and curiosity, and a team that cares and brings out the best in each other!!

Role Synopsis

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced SAP S/4HANA Finance Domain Expert (SME) to join our organization. As an SME for S/4HANA Finance and Cash & Banking, you will play a critical role in contributing to the implementation, optimization, and support of the Cash & Banking solution. You will analyse and re-solve technical issues and address business challenges whilst collaborating with global support and business operations teams.

If you have a good understanding of the SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA architecture and payment & banking processes, a solid background in SAP S/4HANA Finance and a passion for driving financial excellence through technology, we encourage your application to join our team as Technical Lead and Domain Expert for S/4HANA and the Cash & Banking Hub in this critical area.

Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities

SAP S4 Hana S4 Hana Landscape and key integration to ERP system

Integration with bp’s SAP ECC & S/4 HANA systems.

Integration with bp’s JDE system.

Integration with Treasury Management System Wallstreet.

Working with SAP transports and handling changes related to Cash & Banking through bp’s SAP and S/4HANA system landscape.

Performing peer reviews of configuration and system changes related to Cash & Baking in the S/4HANA system landscape.

Good understanding of bp’s core integration platforms (Sterling File Gateway, SAP Process Orchestration).

Cash & Banking Technical Lead/SME and deep configuration and business process knowledge in configuring, generating and processing

Vendor and customer payments,

PINO (manual & batch),

POBO (manual & batch,)

Direct Debits & Cash Collections,

Intercompany payments,

Bank statements,

Internal Financial Accounts (internal statements),

Inhouse cash handling,

Monitoring and analysing of payment instructions (idocs),

Bank communication monitor (BCM Connector).

Good integration knowledge about master data, in particular

Bank Master Data,

General Ledger Accounts,

Profit Centre,

Cost Centre,

Vendor Master Data,

Customer Master Data.

System Maintenance and C&B BAU Support

Able to configure and diagnose technical and functional issues of the Cash & Banking solution.

Build relationships and work toegther with other teams.

Providing C&B technical support.

Performing system and regression tests.

Support S/4HANA upgrades and system patching.

Providing guidance to business users with regards to technical inquiries and topics.

Raising and working on incidents and service tasks related to Cash & Banking und myService hub (ServiceNow Configuration and Assignment Group for Cash & Banking).

Working closely with bp Global Business Services (GBS) Cash & Banking Operations Team, GBS Enabling Solutions Team and GBS Master Data Team.

Working together with the support teams of bp’s business segments (Customer & Products, Production & Operations, Trading & Shipping, Gas & Low Carbon Energy).

Joining Change Approval Boards (CAB) for S4 Hana System and presenting C&B changes.

Contributing to the weekly Coordinated Solution Engineering Forum (WISE).

Contribute in bp’s Community of Practice

Act as an internal knowledge resource, hold bp’s intellectual property, sharing knowledge and providing guidance on Cash & Banking processes and solution.

Stay abreast of the latest advancements in S/4HANA Finance and financial technologies to facilitate continuous skill development.

Continuous Improvement

Stay updated with the latest advancements in SAP S/4HANA Finance and related technologies.

Desirable Education and Years of Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting, information technology or a related field with expert knowledge about SAP Treasury, SAP Payment processing and cash & banking.

Certification in SAP S/4 HANA Finance.

Years of experience: 8 to 12 Plus years of relevant experience in SAP Finance with minimum of 3+ years experience in SAP S4 HANA Cash & Banking Implementations.

Required Skills & Desirable Capability

Technical Skills

Deep Knowledge of SAP Finance modules are necessary, including Financial Accounting (FI), Management Accounting (CO), Accounts Payables (AP), Accounts Receivables (AR), and Joint Venture Accounting (JVA).

Proficiency in SAP S/4HANA Finance functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modules.

In-depth knowledge and understanding of SAP architecture and all interface technologies like IDOC, RFC and others.

Understanding of SAP Early Watch Reporting.

Familiar with SAP Transport Management.

Familiar S/4HANA Performance Management.

Solid understanding about SAP system infrastructure.

Cash & Banking Expertise

In-depth knowledge of SAP's Cash & Banking processes

In-depth knowledge and understanding of

Vendor & customer payments,

Payment Collections,

Intercompany payment processes,

Bank statement processing,

Integration of AP, AR and GL modules and processes,

Bank Master Data maintenance,

Finance Master Data maintenance (vendors, customers, GL accounts, Cost Centres, Profit Centres.

Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with attention to detail and accuracy.

Capacity to handle multiple priorities and deliver results in a fast-paced environment.

Communication and Collaboration

Require excellent communication and social skills to work effectively with multi-functional teams and customers.

Ability to translate technical concepts into user-friendly language for non-technical users.

Key Behaviours

Ability to work under pressure and against exciting timelines.

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community, and our planet.

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel.

Creative: Invents the outstanding.

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other.



