Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Erp

As bp moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need to respond to constantly evolving customer needs and market dynamics whilst, demonstrating capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability. bp is on its digital journey and ERP is at the heart of it!!

bp is implementing the SAP S/4HANA based Cash & Banking solution. It enables bp to operate a smaller number of strategic banks for cash management and transactional banking with a centralised standard operating model, powered by a single digital solution, the Cash and Banking (C&B) Hub. The C&B application and processes create additional value to bp by improving cash and liquidity management and mitigate operational risk by improving security, control, and reliability.

Are you passionate about bringing together the world of ERP & Business to motivate change? The I&E team supporting the S/4HANA landscape and Cash & Baking solution is a cross-collaborative team of authorities who build, integrate, manage, and maintain systems like SAP to drive and run the ERP for bp at rapid pace.

People manager or individual contributor:

Individual Contributor and People Manager

Role Synopsis

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced SAP S/4HANA Domain Guide (SME) to join our organization. As an SME for S/4HANA and Cash & Banking, you will play a critical role in handling all technical aspects of the Cash & Banking solution. You are the Service Owner for the Cash & Banking Hub and you are instrumental for the stability of the S/4HANA system landscape and the discussions and coordination of topics and issues with bp’s Service Providers and internal customers.

If you have a solid background in SAP S/4HANA Finance and a passion for driving financial excellence through technology, we welcome your application to join our team as Technical Lead for S/4HANA and the Cash & Banking Hub in this critical area.

You are the main point of contact for internal customers, providing experienced advice and support for S/4HANA system landscape and Cash & Banking.

You will lead a team of S/4HANA and Cash & Banking Guides, ensuring that technical issues get resolved and business challenges will be addressed whilst collaborating with global support and business operations teams, backed by a culture that encourages creativity and curiosity, and a team that cares and brings out the best in each other.

You can work independently, know to prioritise, and deliver in time & budget. You can communicate to colleagues and service provides at all levels.

Key Accountabilities

SAP S4 Hana System Landscape

Overall accountable for S/4 HANA landscape performance and functioning.

Overlooking the transport & change management process in the System landscape.

Cash & Banking Service Owner

Overall accountable for the technical delivery of the C&B Business as Usual (BAU) Services and C&B BAU Projects.

Be responsible for the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the S/4HANA Cash & Banking solution.

Ensure technical or functional issues related to Cash & Banking are resolved within agreed service levels.

Overlooking services provided by bp’s SWIFT Service Bureau (Bottom line).

Technical coordination with bp’s strategic banks.

Integration with Treasury Support.

Integration with bp GBS C&B Operations Teams.

Chipping in to the weekly Integrated Solution Engineering Forum (WISE).

Compliance and Governance

Point of Contact for bp I&E Leadership with regards to S/4HANA C&B system landscape and Cash & Banking Services.

Reporting the status of the S4 Hana landscape to bp I&E customers and advising customers about Priority 1 and Priority 2 incidents and the resolution status.

Handle customer relationships with bp’s business segments (Customer & Products, Production & Operations, Trading & Shipping, Gas & Low Carbon Energy).

Owner of and handling the Cash & Banking Services und myService hub (ServiceNow Configuration and Assignment Group for Cash & Banking).

Providing a status update about S4 Hana production system and Cash & Banking Hub operations during the quarterly Extraordinary Closing meetings.

System Maintenance and Support

Overlooking all platform products using the S/4HANA system.

Building a relationship with product service owners.

Handling technical reviews of SAP Early Watch Reports and handling the implementation of the recommendations.

Supervise the performance of SAP S4 Hana System.

Ensure technical or functional issues are resolved within agreed service levels.

Coordination with connected systems and applications, SAP and non-SAP.

Coordination the services with Sterling File Gateway Team.

Coordinating the SAP Process Orchestration Team.

Joining Change Approval Boards (CAB) for S4 Hana and decision maker for moving changes to production.

Leading bp’s Service Integrator for S4 Hana Basis, Product & Application Services.

Providing overall sign offs for Regression Tests and Disaster Recovery Tests.

Providing approvals for assignment of technical and functional roles in Saviyant for S4 Hana landscape.

Performing quarterly reviews of technical and functional role user assignment in Saviyant.

Critical issue point for major incidents on S4 Hana platform and for Cash & Banking issues.

Review and approve Fire Fighter Access request and logs.

Vendor and Stakeholders Management

Liaise with software vendors, service providers, and consultants to ensure smooth integration and support of the S/4HANA system and Cash & Banking solution.

Act as the main point of contact for internal customers, providing experienced advice and support for S4 Hana system and Cash & Banking.

Line Management for bp employees reporting into the Tech Lead

Handling Cash & Banking Business as Usual (BAU) Team.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in finance and accounting, information technology or a related field with expert knowledge about SAP Treasury, SAP Payment processing and cash & banking.

Certification in SAP S/4 (preferable).

Years of experience: 12-16 years of relevant experience in SAP Finance with a minimum of 3+ SAP Finance implementation experiences.

Technical Skills and other requirements

Technical Skills

In-depth knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Finance functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modules.

In-depth knowledge and understanding of SAP architecture and all interface technologies like IDOC, RFC and others.

Understanding of SAP Early Watch Reporting.

Familiar with SAP Transport Management.

Familiar S/4HANA Performance Management.

Demonstrable understanding about SAP system infrastructure.

Cash & Banking Expertise

In-depth knowledge of SAP's Cash & Banking processes.

In-depth knowledge and understanding of Vendor & customer payments, Payment Collections, intercompany payment processes, Bank statement processing, Integration of AP, AR and GL modules and processes, Bank Master Data maintenance, Finance Master Data maintenance (vendors, customers, GL accounts, Cost Centres, Profit Centres.

Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with attention to detail and accuracy.

Capacity to handle multiple priorities and deliver results in a fast-paced environment.

Communication and Collaboration

Require superb communication and social skills to work optimally with multi-functional teams and customers.

Ability to translate technical concepts into user-friendly language for non-technical users.

Able to discuss and negotiate with 3rd party service providers.

Project Management

Confirmed project management skills, leading successful implementations and handling project timelines.

Experience in running application maintenance and services.

Budget responsibilities including planning and monitoring.

Preferred Skills:

Service Delivery

Key Behaviours

Ability to work under pressure and against exciting timelines.

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community, and our planet.

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel.

Creative: Invents the extraordinary.

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.