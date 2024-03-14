Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Design, plan, and implement complex network solutions, including LANs, WANs, VPNs, and data center networks aligned with the BP global standards. Evaluate business requirements and recommend network architecture improvements and enhancements.

Configure and manage network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, and wireless controllers. Implement and optimize network protocols, routing, switching, and security policies.

Manage network service and ensure the network daily operation integrity of the technologies and services. Investigate and resolve network issues, perform root cause analysis, and implement corrective actions. Provide technical support to resolve escalated network problems and incidents. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to diagnose and troubleshoot complex network-related issues.

Implement and manage network security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, VPNs, and access controls. Work with digital security to conduct periodic security assessments, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing. Monitor network traffic for security breaches and take appropriate actions to mitigate risks.

Monitor network performance and proactively identify areas for improvement. Conduct network capacity planning, analyze traffic patterns, and recommend optimizations to ensure optimal network performance and availability. Implement quality of service (QoS) policies to prioritize critical traffic.

Maintain accurate network documentation, including network diagrams, configurations, and standard operating procedures. Ensure documentation is up to date and readily accessible to team members. Document network changes, incidents, and resolutions.

Deploy and manage network monitoring tools to monitor network health, performance, and availability. Analyze network traffic, utilization, and trends to identify potential issues and optimize network resources. Generate reports and provide insights on network performance metrics.

Design and implement network automation and orchestration solutions using tools like Ansible and Python. Automate simple daily tasks to reduce workload and chance of misconfiguration.

Lead or assist in network-related projects, such as network upgrades, migrations, or technology refresh.

Collaborate with network equipment vendors and service providers to evaluate new products.

Share knowledge and expertise with junior team members. Provide guidance and mentorship in network technologies, best practices, and industry trends. Conduct training sessions and workshops to enhance team skills and knowledge.

Keep abreast of emerging networking technologies, industry trends, and best practices. Continuously expand knowledge and skills through self-learning, attending conferences, and obtaining relevant certifications.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

You have five to ten years of proven experience in a networking role.

Strong knowledge of network protocols, including TCP/IP, routing protocols (OSPF, BGP), and switching protocols (VLAN, STP). And the products such as Cisco, Aruba and other major network system provider.

Demonstrable command of common network troubleshooting tools and techniques.

Relevant network certifications (e.g., CCNA, CCNP) are preferred.

Familiar with cloud network architecture of Ali cloud/Azure and related network security services.

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Strong leadership with good interpersonal skills, communication, and vendor management skills. Able to work independently and adapt to a dynamic work environment

Exceptional organizational and time management skills to set priorities and meet critical time deadlines

Ability to use initiatives and independent judgment within established guidelines and procedures.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods like ITIL.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.