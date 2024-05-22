This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp.! Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. !You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

bp operates a discipline based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience.! You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You mentor others in the Field to drive improved performance across our business.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5 years of relevant experience in Windows-centric infrastructure design and support role with a background in end-to-end support of IT environments (hardware and software stacks).

Good experience in supporting Windows Server, including Windows Server 2019, ESXI and Hyper-V infrastructures.

Good experience in supporting Windows 10 or Windows 11 Operating Systems.

Good experience in planning and delivering major IT infrastructure and upgrade projects (like Windows 10 client upgrades, virtual server migrations to new hardware/new hypervisor types, etc),

Experience in handling the infrastructure and deployed servers of remote branch offices, preferably experience in the maritime industry.

Good PowerShell scripting skills and ability to automate Microsoft Windows server and client jobs.

Good understanding of system management tools (MS SCCM, LANDesk, etc.)

The ability to consume business requirements and translate them into work as part of a team responsible for critical infrastructure.

Work with business partners, external suppliers and other bp I&E teams to deliver security updates and new software releases to the bp Fleet.

Understanding of Azure Stack HCI knowledge.

Knowledge IoT platform and device management.

Good understanding and experience in solving networking.

Experience in 24/7 Major Incident resolution required to fix across the infrastructure to resolve incidents of multifaceted and unexpected nature remotely.

Experience with fixing infrastructure to resolve route cause of application issues i.e. Windows Server configuration, middleware, firewall rules etc.

Good knowledge of DevOps practices.!

Occasional visit vessels globally to upgrade existing systems or carry out on-site solving.

Education:

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.!

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily acquired through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

Microsoft Certified Professional in supporting Windows Server.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



